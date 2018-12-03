Victoria’s Secret Models & Angels at 2018 Fashion Show

It’s the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and there are new models, along with veterans, in the mix. There are also some famous offspring of household names in the mix this year. Get the rundown on the Angels, the Newbies, and the rest of the models below, along with the details on their participation in the VS Fashion Show.

Victoria’s Secret Angels 2018

The current Angels involved in this year’s show include Elsa Hosk, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Behati Prinsloo, Taylor Hill, Candice Swanepoel, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Lais Ribeiro, Stella Maxwell, and Martha Hunt. Previously, Prinsloo was unable to participate as she was busy building her family with husband Adam Levine. Usually, when Prinsloo is a part of the show, Levine is unable to attend because of his schedule with The Voice. Fortunately, he was able to come to the VS show to support his wife this year.

Elsa Hosk is wearing this year’s Fantasy Bra, which is valued at $1 million. And when it comes to longtime Angel Adriana Lima, the show will feature a special segment dedicated just to her, as she is hanging up her lingerie after this year’s show. Lima announced her retirement via Instagram.

Victoria’s Secret Models 2018

The models at this year’s show include Cindy Bruna, Gigi Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, Kendall Jenner, China Ming Xi, Alexina Graham, Winnie Harlow, Sui He, Barbara Palvin, Bella Hadid, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Lameka Fox, Grace Bol, Devon Windsor, Megan Williams, Liu Wen, Jourdana Phillips, Gizele Oliveira, Herieth Paul, Barbara Fialho, Shanina Shaik, Toni Garrn, Nadine Leopold, Aiden Curtiss, Frida Aasen, Leomie Anderson, Duckie Thot, Alanna Arrington, Lorena Rae, Kelly Gale, Sadie Newman, Subah Koj, Sofie Rovenstine, Georgia Fowler, Cheyenne Carty, Mayowa Nicholas, Josie Canseco, Alannah Walton, Zuri Tibby, Estelle Chen, Willow Hand, Isilda Moreira, Maia Cotton, Iesha Hodges, Kelsey Merritt, Myrthe Bolt, Maggie Laine, and Melie Tiacoh. The Hadid sisters are well-known on the catwalk, as well as around the world. They were first featured on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when their mother, Yolanda, was a star on the show. They since broke out into their very successful modeling roles. Both have strutted down the VS catwalk in the past.

Kendall Jenner walks the VS catwalk again as well and her mother, Kris, attends the show with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. Another famous offspring this year is Josie Canseco, who is the daughter of former athlete Jose Canseco. Canseco is new to the VS show.

Winnie Harlow, who is one of the above listed models, is a prominent model in the entertainment industry, but this is her first time walking for Victoria’s Secret. She is well known for her skin condition, which is called vitiligo.

Recently, Victoria’s Secret executive producer Ed Razek dished on this year’s show to ABC, saying, “The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet. We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models.”

The show airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT on the ABC network. Tune in to see all the models in action.