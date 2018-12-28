VOTE: ‘Bird Box’ Vs. ‘A Quiet Place,’ Which Movie Was Better?

The recently released Netflix original movie Bird Box isn’t a carbon copy of Paramount Pictures’ theatrical release A Quiet Place, but there are some definite similarities. I’ve seen and enjoyed both films, but I’m going to tell you the one I liked the most. Also, if you’ve seen both movies, tell me the one you thought was better.

Here is my SPOILER-FREE breakdown.

How They’re Similar

In both films, destruction comes through utilizing one of the five senses.

In A Quiet Place, the Earth has been overrun by blind, destructive creatures that have nearly wiped out all of humanity because of their supersensitivity to sound. Quite simply, as the tagline says, if they hear you, they hunt you–and the hunt doesn’t last long. Within seconds of a human making a peep, the creatures ravage the person leaving almost no remains behind.

In Bird Box, a creature/monster/being, whatever you want to call it, arrives on Earth and brings about its own post-apocalyptic situation. This version of an end-of-times beast uses a psychological force to push people toward insanity, possession and suicide. In Bird Box, all humans have to do is see the creatures, and they are overtaken in one way or another.

How They’re Different

Obviously, one deals with sight and the other through sound; that’s one difference. The films are also different in setting.

Many of the scenes in Bird Box take place in a city, while almost all of A Quiet Place is shot in the woods. Also, the storytelling in Bird Box depends a lot on backtracking. A Quiet Place doesn’t spend a lot of time teaching you about times before the creatures arrive.

There is some explanation through auditory and visual hints, but not the same kind of same-story-being-told-at-two-different-times approach employed in Bird Box.

The Cast and Direction

Here is where I’ll start to talk about the differences in quality between the two films.

While I enjoyed Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Machine Gun Kelly and the direction of Susanne Bier in Bird Box, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better cast than the one in A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski, his real-life wife Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe command the screen in every instance. Krasinski, who also directed the film, showed his true acting chops. There wasn’t one time during the film where I even thought about The Office.

As a diehard fan of the sitcom and the Jim Halpert character, it’s quite the accomplishment for Krasinski as an actor and director to erase that likeness from my mind. Also, Blunt’s character is one of the greatest I’ve ever seen, and it’s been nearly a year since I’ve seen the movie, so I’m not caught up in the moment.

She is a freaking superwoman, but not in this completely over-the-top, oh-yeah-right kind of a way. There is no one in Bird Box that made me feel that way about their character.

Overall, the cast and direction in A Quiet Place are stronger, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Vivien Lyra Blair. She’s a young actress who plays girl in Bird Box. She will be a mega star.

The Story

If you just read the plot of either movie, you might find yourself wondering how Bird Box or A Quiet Place can be compelling.

The appeal for both movies comes from the way the stories are told. Amidst the presence of evil monsters that require the entire cast to remain in silence for most of the movie, A Quiet Place is a story about family, forgiveness, and sacrifice. That might sound a little too deep for a suspense-thriller with horror themes, but if you’ve seen it and examined its components, you’ll know what I mean.

Bird Box accomplishes a similar goal, only not with as much depth and genuine emotion. Of course, people die in both movies and you’re like “dang,” but you feel it more with A Quiet Place.

The pacing is also a bit different in the two films. Bird Box comes blasting out of the gate and never really relents. A Quiet Place hits you hard to open, but then skillfully weaves together the family dynamic while never allowing you to forget the inherent danger that is around them.

I liked both approaches, but I have a greater appreciation for what was done with A Quiet Place.

My Verdict and What Others are Saying

As you can tell, I liked A Quiet Place more. It’s just an all-around better movie. That said, I do recommend watching Bird Box as it is an entertaining film that is sure to start a number of conversations. After all, isn’t that why we watch movies?

In case you’re wondering, Rotten Tomatoes grades the films as followed:

Bird Box – 65%

A Quiet Place – 95%

There’s also talk that A Quiet Place will be considered for Best Picture. I’d concur.

