VOTE: Do You Find The Lyrics To ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Offensive?

The legendary Dean Martin made the holiday song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” a classic, but now the lyrics of the song have become the subject of controversy. In fact, an Ohio radio station pulled it from its programming when a listener voiced their displeasure.

The song was originally written in 1944 by Frank Loesser, but it won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1949 in “Neptune’s Daughter.” Martin’s daughter Deana Martin still sings the song when she performs and doesn’t plan to stop.

Per Fox News, here’s how you described the lyrics:

It’s been recorded by dozens of the world’s top recording artists for over 60 years, including my dad Dean Martin… This song is included in his very successful 1959 ‘Winter Romance’ album and I’m very proud that it has become an evergreen favorite that is played every holiday season. I personally love performing ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ and will continue to do so.Merry Christmas!

If you’re unaware of the controversy, you might be thinking, “what’s the big deal?” Some of the lyrics are being taken as offensive because they are sparking of images or suggestions of rape. Here’s what the WDOK’s Desiray had to say about the lyrics:

“People might say, ‘Oh, enough with that #MeToo,’ but if you really put that aside and listen to the lyrics, it’s not something I would want my daughter to be in that kind of situation,” she continued, explaining that the “tune might be catchy, but let’s maybe not promote that sort of an idea.”

Still confused? Here’s a look at the lyrics to the song with some of the more controversial sections bolded:

I really can’t stay (Baby it’s cold outside)

I gotta go away (Baby it’s cold outside)

This evening has been (Been hoping that you’d dropped in)

So very nice (I’ll hold your hands they’re just like ice)

My mother will start to worry (Beautiful what’s your hurry?)

My father will be pacing the floor (Listen to the fireplace roar)

So really I’d better scurry (Beautiful please don’t hurry)

Well maybe just a half a drink more (I’ll put some records on while I pour)

The neighbors might think (Baby it’s bad out there)

Say what’s in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (Your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (I’ll take your hat, your hair looks swell) (Why thank you)

I ought to say no, no, no sir (Mind if move in closer?)

At least I’m gonna say that I tried (What’s the sense of hurtin’ my pride?)

I really can’t stay (Baby don’t hold out)

Baby, it’s cold outside

Ah, you’re very pushy you know?

I like to think of it as opportunistic

I simply must go (Baby it’s cold outside)

The answer is no (But baby it’s cold outside)

The welcome has been (How lucky that you dropped in)

So nice and warm (Look out the window at that storm)

My sister will be suspicious (Gosh your lips look delicious!)

My brother will be there at the door (Waves upon a tropical shore)

My maiden aunt’s mind is vicious (Gosh your lips are delicious!)

Well maybe just a cigarette more (Never such a blizzard before) (And I don’t even smoke)

I’ve got to get home (Baby you’ll freeze out there)

Say lend me a coat? (It’s up to your knees out there!)

You’ve really been grand, (I feel when I touch your hand)

But don’t you see? (How can you do this thing to me?)

There’s bound to be talk tomorrow (think of my life long sorrow!)

At least there will be plenty implied (If you caught pneumonia and died!)

I really can’t stay (Get over that old out)

Baby it’s cold

Baby it’s cold outside

Okay fine, just another drink then

That took a lot of convincing!

After reading the lyrics with context, does it affect your thoughts? Tell me in the poll below, are these lyrics offensive or just playful and harmless?