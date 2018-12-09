WATCH: Cardi B Flips the Bird While Rapping About Offset

After announcing her split from husband Offset, rapper Cardi B returned to the stage for the first time at NYC’s Jingle Ball. Cardi brought the house down with a performance of her hit single “Bartier Cardi”, but when it came time to recite the lyric that mentions Offset by name, she saw fit to throw up her middle finger.

Cardi can be seen throwing up the hand gesture in relation to the lines “I turn Offset on”, making it clear to her fans that there won’t be a reconciliation any time soon. Watch a video of the performance and the bird flip below.

when @iamcardib threw up the middle finger..I- 💀 she really was like thank u next lol pic.twitter.com/HHKTY8z8Dj — THE Agustín 🅰️ (@TheAgustinMtz) December 8, 2018

Hollywood Life reports that the split between Cardi, and Offset, was a long time coming. “Cardi moved out over the summer and they have not been living together since,” claimed an inside source. “However, the pair continued to make it look like they were together as Cardi was hoping for some miracle that would solve the trust and other issues they were having as a couple. She did not want to announce the split and was hanging onto hope that her small family would find a way to stay together.”

“She still loves Offset and really wanted things to work out,” the source added. “However, when the latest round of text messages and receipts from other women came forward, Cardi felt completely disrespected for the last time.” The text messages referenced by the source were allegedly between Offset and two aspiring female rappers known as Cuban Doll and Summer Bunni. Offset is believed to have asked them to participate in a threesome.

Cardi B & Offset Were Reportedly Heading for a Split for Some Time According to Insiders

“I don’t know [Offset]. I’ve never even spoke with him,” Cuban Doll told TMZ. “I never had no conversation with him… Cardi hit me up. She knows what’s up. She knows I had nothing to do with that. She knows we have nothing to do with that.”

Summer Bunni went a step further, and is said to be releasing a track titled “Don’t Matter” about her relationship about Offset. “I just wanted to write about how I felt at the time,” she told The Blast. “I’m sick of you, I guess my feelings don’t matter.” She raps throughout the song. “You didn’t mean it huh / What you say / You stay lying n***a straight to my face.” Summer Bunni goes on to add: “F**k the gossip f**k the tea / I’m the one that you really need.” Give the track a listen above.