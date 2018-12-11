How to Watch CMA Country Christmas 2018 Online

The 2018 CMA Country Christmas Special airs tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. The annual event features Reba McEntire as a host and as one of the performers, along with many other familiar faces. For those who would like to watch the special but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

The performers this year, including McEntire, are Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs and Brett Young. According to CMA Christmas, in addition to performing, the performers try to gift wrap Christmas presents in funny little clips that you can watch on the CMA Christmas website.

In a press release via CMA Country Christmas, host Reba McEntire said that, “I’ve always cherished celebrating Christmas alongside family and friends, taking time to reflect on the season. I’m so excited CMA invited me back to host their show and am looking forward to some fun singing carols with my friends.”

Reba McEntire is one of this year’s recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors Award. Lady Antebellum, Brooks & Dunn and McEntire’s daughter-in-law, Kelly Clarkson, each performed in honor of the big event. According to KTTS, when Clarkson took the stage, she said, “Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn’t always pan out how you hope, but meeting Reba, being friends with her and eventually becoming family has been one of the highlights of my life – truly.” The Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS on December 26, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.

Country singer Jennifer Nettles used to be the host of CMA Country Christmas, but McEntire took over hosting duties in 2017.