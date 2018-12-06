How to Watch ‘Deal or No Deal’ 2018 Online

Deal or No Deal has made its return and Howie Mandel is back to host. Tonight, the 2018 revival airs in a six-hour time slot, on the CNBC channel. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still plenty of ways to watch the show as it airs. Tonight’s broadcast airs from 8 p.m. ET/PT – 2 a.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT – 1 a.m. CT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CNBC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CNBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CNBC is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

CNBC is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “News Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

From 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT tonight, CNBC will air two brand new episodes of Deal or No Deal. Then, until 2 a.m. ET/PT and 1 a.m. CT, encore episodes of the new season will re-air.The official NBC description of the new show revival reads, “Iconic host Howie Mandel is back to help America battle the Banker – this time on CNBC! The network’s all-new Deal or No Deal premieres Wednesday, December 5th with 30 original one-hour episodes, taped in front of a live studio audience at Universal Orlando Resort. From the Banker to the briefcases to the potential million-dollar payout, the show brings back all the elements that America knows and loves. But it’s also been reimagined to include some exciting new twists that make the game all the more nail-biting. Premiering almost 10 years after the hit show was last in production, the series offers up a high-pressure, high-stakes game of risk and reward, in which contestants face a series of potentially life-changing decisions. With 26 sealed briefcases full of varying amounts of cash – ranging from a penny to $1 million ─ contestants have to decide whether to accept an offer of cash from the mysterious entity known only as ‘the Banker’, in exchange for what might be contained in the contestant’s chosen briefcase.”

Episode 1 of the Deal or No Deal revival is titled “I’m Dancin’ Here” and the synopsis of the episode reads, “A larger-than-life Brooklyn native breaks out some wild dance moves, seeking to win $1 million with which to fund his daughter’s wedding.” The second episode is titled “Family Value$” and the plot description states, “A high-spirited marketing executive seeks to win $1 million in order to return home to her family farm in Ohio; as she faces the Banker’s cruelest test, it turns out her father is the game show’s biggest fan and her ultimate weapon.”

Howie Mandel will be featured on two shows this winter, as America’s Got Talent will be airing a brand new champions season, starting in January 2019. So, AGT fans will not have to wait for the Spring for new episodes of the series. On AGT, Mandel is a judge, rather than a host, but when it comes to his challenges as a host, he told the Wall Street Journal that he struggles with, “Not being able to sway people into making good decisions.”