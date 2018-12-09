How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Finale Online

Doctor Who airs its season finale episode, episode 10 of season 11, tonight on the BBC America network, across the U.S. The show airs in its normal time slot, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on Sunday nights in the United States, so be sure to tune in if you want to watch the end of the season. If you’re hoping to watch Doctor Who tonight, but you don’t have a cable subscription or the proper login information, you may be also looking for different methods to watch the finale. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the show via cable-free live streaming (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BBC America is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes as they air live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above cable-free live streaming options, Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Google Play all have individual episodes of this season of Doctor Who for sale online, along with episodes from past seasons. In fact, the entire season of the show, along with a TV season pass, are each available for purchase as well. Amazon has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who online, which is available to purchase for $18.99 – $28.99, if you need to catch up on the whole season.

Doctor Who is also available for live streaming via the BBC America network website. The site has new, full episodes of Doctor Who available for viewers to watch online. You will have to log in with your cable TV company (ie. FIOS, Xfinity) in order to watch Doctor Who episodes on the BBC America website.

Tonight’s finale episode is titled “The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos” and the episode description reads, “On the planet of Ranskoor Av Kolos lies the remains of a brutal battlefield, but as The Doctor, Graham, Yaz and Ryan answer nine separate distress calls, they discover the planet holds far more secrets.”

This season of Doctor Who has a total of 10 episodes, but that doesn’t mean that there are no more new Doctor Who episodes coming up. The season will also feature a Christmas special, which is an annual occurrence with the series. According to Whats On TV, usually, the Christmas special airs on Christmas Day, but this year, the special will air on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2019. Showrunner Chris Chibnall revealed, “We’re thrilled to be starting the New Year with a bang on BBC1, as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends face a terrifying alien threat in an action-packed, hour-long special adventure for all the family.”

Tune in to watch season 11 of Doctor Who come to an end tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, to see what happens next …