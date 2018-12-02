How to Watch Garth Brooks’ Notre Dame Concert Online

From 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT tonight, Garth: Live at Notre Dame! will air on the CBS network. The program shows live footage from his first live concert ever held at the Notre Dame Stadium at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. For those who want to see the concert but couldn’t get tickets or do not have a cable subscription, there are plenty of options for you to watch the event online as it airs on CBS tonight. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Nearly 85,000 appeared to watch the concert, when it initially taped in October 2018, according to News OK. This concert is a preview of what’s to come for fans who attend “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour”, which kicks off in March 2019. According to the Indy Star, the Notre Dame concert started an hour later than scheduled when it took place, because of high winds and weather restrictions. Fortunately, the show was able to carry on.

When gearing up for the Notre Dame show, Brooks didn’t realize how big the event could get. In a statement to the press, Brooks said, “After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this. Then, CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.” Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Music, Specials & Live Events, spoke about the event as well, releasing this statement, “We have an amazing history with Garth … we’ve partnered with him at some extraordinary venues: from the enormity of an aircraft carrier, to the intimacy of his one-man show in Las Vegas. Now, we are joining forces to bring viewers Garth at his best – a full blown stadium-sized event for television from renowned Notre Dame Stadium. Garth Brooks. Notre Dame. Two icons. One night. It will be a television event to remember.”

Recently, Brooks spoke with News OK about what it’s like to be a veteran in the country music industry and he also talked about how much the business has changed over the years. Brooks stated, “Country music always changes. So now that you’re one the older guys, you’re looked upon as one of the traditionalists. But when we first started out – you guys remember this – we were not considered the traditionalists. We were the troublemakers, right? So, I think it always just turns that page because country music is always changing.” According to CBS News, Brooks is the first music artist to ever put on a concert at the Notre Dame stadium.