How to Watch Hollywood Christmas Parade 2018 Online

Tonight, the 2018 Hollywood Christmas Parade airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on The CW network. The 87th annual event was previously held on November 25, 2018, so tonight’s airing is a pre-taped show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For more information on the parade, read on to get the rundown on the celebrities appearing, the performers lineup, the balloons and more.

HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE 2018 PERFORMERS & CELEBRITIES: The performers lined up to put on performances this year include Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, Mikalah Gordon, Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, Ruben Studdard, Blake Lewis, Ed Alonzo, Elliot Yamin, David Archuleta, The Tearaways, Band of MerryMakers, Clare Dunn and Ashanti. The other celebrities and prominent figures who are scheduled to appear include David Longoria, Dallas Lovato & DJ Robert Eibach; Jason Dohring; Trey Haley; Nikaya “ND” Brown; Carl Weber; Miguel Nunez Jr.; Arrington Foster‎; Javicia Leslie; Darrin Henson; Ernie Hudson; John J. York; Issac Ryan Brown; Jason Maybaum; Anneliese van der Pol; Kiara Barnes; Burt Ward; Karla Mosley; Annika Noelle; Adain Bradley; Congressman Adam Schiff; Kelley Johnson; Jackie Zeman; Kate Linder; Tristan Rogers; and Sean Kanan.

HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE 2018 BALLOONS: The most notable balloons in the parade this year include the Nutcracker, the Toy Soldier, the Pirate with a Treasure Chest, The Cat in the Hat, Penguins of Madagascar, The Grinch and Gumby. Each of the balloons is put on by sponsors.

HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE 2018 SPONSORS: This year’s sponsors include Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, Toys for Tots, Masha the Bear, Easy Choice Health Plan, Gumby, Esposito Porsche Restoration, Chinese Lantern Festival, Carvana, Banc of California, Express Employment Professionals presents the Express Clydesdales, The Aquarium of the Pacific, The Salvation Army, the L.A. Nebuta Marching Unit and Float, Calprivate Bank, Knott’s Merry Farm, Torrey Pines Bank, and Archibald Mouse, according to The Hollywood Christmas Parade website.

HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE 2018 MARCHING BAND & PAGEANTRY: There are a ton of groups and high school bands involved in the parade. According to The Hollywood Christmas Parade website, the marching bands and groups participating include The O’Fallon Marching Panthers, Summit High School, the Trinity Valley Community College Cardettes, the Los Angeles Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, the Northwest Guilford Marching Viking Band, the PAVA World Korean Traditional Marching Band, the Thomas Jefferson High School Jaguar Marching band, the Habersham Central High School Band, the El Roble band and Color Guard, Cubcakes Crew, the Chatfield Senior High “Charger” Marching Band, the Celtic Irish Dance Academy, the Carrollton High School Band, Camp Broadway, 34th & PHUNK, Korean American Youth Performing Artists, the Marine Band of San Diego, and the Los Angeles Catholic Schools Band.