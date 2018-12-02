WATCH: Kim Kardashian Smokes Penis Pipe With Ray J

A newly leaked video of Kim Kardashian smoking a penis pipe with her former boyfriend Ray J has leaked online. According to Radar Online, the video was shot around the same time as the couple’s 2003 sex tape.

The video shows Kardashian dancing, and sucking on a pipe shaped like a penis while in the company of Ray J. The singer appears to be holding the pipe close to his crotch. “This is what I got for Simone and Allison,” Kardashian says. “Nice pipe, huh? Can I smoke it now?” Ray J then appears to blow smoke into her mouth. Watch the full video clip below.

The Video Shows Kardashian & Ray J Talking & Smoking a Pipe Together

The leak comes hot on the heels of Kardashian’s claim that she was high on ecstasy during the filming of her infamous sex tape. “I did ecstasy once and I got married,” Kardashian told Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.” When asked whether she was serious in her claims, Kardashian said: “Everybody knows it… Like, my jaw was shaking, like the whole time.”

Ray J’s team promptly accused Kardashian of lying about being on the drug throughout the tape. According to HipHopDX, the “One Wish” singer was “offended” that Kardashian would suggest she needed to be in an altered state to participate in the video and insists that she was into the idea. During an interview with the Sun, Ray J claimed that he and Kardashian had a “red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys.”

Kardashian’s Husband Kanye West Is Reportedly ‘Furious’ Over the Leaked Video

“Kim and I had fun times, marathon sessions,”he said. “But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her makeup if she did. She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood. She would order out for pizza, the only thing not working up a sweat was the Cristal cooled to 22 degrees… her mom would call and she would nearly always take it.” Ray J later denied making these comments.

Kardashian’s current husband, Kanye West, is reportedly “furious” over the uncovered smoking video and feels that Ray J leaked it online. “Kanye is not happy about the latest Kim and Ray J tape,” a source told OK! Magazine. “Kanye is furious, has a bunch of questions about the penis pipe tape and feels pretty sure Ray J is behind the latest leak. Kanye is demanding some answers, he wants to know why Ray J would leak this tape, and if Ray didn’t leak, then who did? While Kim is embarrassed over the whole situation, Kanye is upset and feels disrespected.”