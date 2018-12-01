WATCH: Kodak Black Detained By Police Outside LA Club

Kodak Black found himself in handcuffs on Friday night after he left a Los Angeles night club. According to TMZ, the rapper and his entourage were partying at the Playhouse Nightclub in Hollywood when a fight reportedly broke out. Police were called to the scene and Black, 21, was handcuffed and detained outside of the club around midnight.

An Instagram video was taken across the street from the club, and shows the rapper standing on the sidewalk in handcuffs. He can be seen wearing a white shirt and orange shoes. Black was released shortly after the video was taken, however, and TMZ confirms that he won’t be facing any charges related to the incident. It remains unknown if there were any other arrests made. Watch the Instagram video below.

Kodak Black Was Released By the LAPD Without Being Charged

This is not the first time that Black, born Dieuson Octave, has had dealings with the law. The rapper was arrested in October 2015 and charged with robbery, battery, false imprisonment of a child, and possession of cannabis. He was later released. His most recent arrest was in January, when he was brought up on charges stemming from an Instagram video that showed him passing marijuana and a gun around a small child.

According to Local 10, Black initially faced seven felony charges including child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession. Three of the charges were dropped and the rapper pleaded guilty to the remaining two. On April 17, he was sentenced to 364 days in prison with credit for time served. He was released on August 18, 2018.

This Is the Rapper’s First Encounter With the Law Since His Prison Release In August

Since his release, Black has resumed his busy music career. He appeared on the single “Wake Up In the Sky” alongside Gucci Mane and Bruno Mars, which peaked at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also appeared on the track “Tic Tac Toe” off Meek Mill’s new album Championships.

Black’s sophomore studio album Dying to Live is scheduled for released on December 14, and his lead single, “Zeze” featuring Travis Scott and Offset, is currently available for streaming. Check it out above.

Black recently announced he’s going to help build a school for children in Haiti. “I got my Grandma a mansion in Haiti,” he wrote on Instagram. “I feel like we still be going through slavery. Out of all the times I donate or give back in anyway I never upload or broadcast it. But I’m happy to say I’m building a school in Haiti as well. #Pray4Haiti, #TheLandofHell, #WeChosen, #Levite.”