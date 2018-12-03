How to Watch KUWTK Season 15 Episode 15 Online

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 has mostly wrapped up the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and tonight airs another episode, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel. Episode 15 is the first episode moving on from the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s baby and her boyfriend’s infidelity. For those who would like to watch tonight’s show, but you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Up until recently on KUWTK, Tristan Thompson had appeared to be the perfect guy for Khloe Kardashian, who had been through so many ups and downs in the past, throughout her relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom. When Khloe was married to Lamar, she dealt with his drug use and his cheating throughout their marriage. Lamar nearly died after a drug overdose at a brothel and even though the two were headed for divorce, Khloe was at his side through his recovery.

Tristan, unlike Khloe’s previous boyfriends and husband, appeared to treat her so well. In turn, to hear that Tristan had been cheating on Khloe with multiple women when she was pregnant, it was quite the surprise. Khloe’s family was shocked and heartbroken over the scandal, especially since she was at the end of her pregnancy. In fact, Khloe ended up giving birth to her daughter, True, one day after finding out the horrifying news that Tristan had been cheating on her.

Episode 15 airs tonight and it is called “Stacking the Deck” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Kim returns to Paris for the first time since the robbery; Kourtney fears she waited too long to freeze her eggs; Kendall worries she will humiliate herself in a charity poker tournament.”

Tonight, Kendall Jenner appears on television twice. She appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her sisters are never at the show, as Kendall likes to keep her modeling on a professional level, without the distraction of the Kardashians. She did, however, allow her mother, Kris, and Kris’ longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to attend this year’s show.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on the E! network. Tune in to see the latest on one of the most famous families in the nation.