WATCH: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Competition LIVE STREAM

The 2018 Miss Universe National Costume Competition airs via live stream this morning, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT (17:00 SAST) and you can tune in from home. It takes place in Bangkok, Thailand this year, ahead of the Miss Universe Pageant, which will be held this coming Sunday, December 16, 2018, at 7 p.m. ET.

Above is the official live stream for the 2018 National Costume Competition. Each of the 94 contestants for Miss Universe will show off a costume that represents each of their nations in a detailed display of cultures from around the globe.

For those hoping to watch the preliminary competition for Miss Universe this week, it will air at 7 a.m. ET on December 13, 2018.

Steve Harvey is returning as the host of the Miss Universe Competition this year, according to Page Six.

When it comes to the musical guests for Miss Universe 2018, NE-YO is set to perform his song “Miss Independent”.

The reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, from South Africa, will return to the competition on Sunday in order to crown her successor. In a statement to the media, Nel-Peters said, “The Miss Universe competition provides women from all walks of life and all corners of the globe the opportunity to represent their countries and share their ambitions, perspectives and personal experiences on an international stage. Becoming Miss Universe changed the course of my life. And I look forward to seeing which amazing woman will benefit next!”