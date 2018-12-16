How to Watch Miss Universe 2018 Online

It’s the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant and Steve Harvey has returned as the show host. The show is taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, but will air live in the United States at 7 p.m. ET, on the Fox network. For those who do not have a cable subscription or do not have login information, there are alternative ways to watch the full show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the competition live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the pageant live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Earlier this week, the Miss Universe Organization live-streamed its national costume competition and it’s preliminary pageant. For those who missed the preliminaries, you can watch the full preliminary competition in the below video.

This year’s pageant is being held in Bangkok, Thailand, and, in a statement on the Miss Universe Organization website, “Over the pageant’s 67-year history, Bangkok has hosted Miss Universe in 1992 and 2005, with representatives of Thailand also capturing the crown twice in 1965 and 1988. This year, TPN 2018 Co. will host the 2018 Miss Universe and support in organizing the competition in Thailand.” As Steve Harvey prepares to take the stage once again as the show host, he will surely be careful. In 2015, he made the mistake heard ’round the world, when he announced the wrong winner. Within minutes, Harvey corrected the mistake, but it was quite the blunder.

Ahead of this year’s pageant, Newsweek reports Harvey saying, “The only thing I have to practice is at the very end, when I say who it is—that’s the only thing I’ve got to get right. I don’t care about where I’ve got to stand, I don’t care about which side to walk down. I only care about when I say, ‘And the new Miss Universe is …’ I need you all to pray for me.”

Helping Harvey with his hosting duties are Carson Kressley, Ashley Graham and Lu Sierra. As for the judges on the panel, they are all female this year. The judges include Liliana Gil Valletta, Janaye Ingram, Monique Lhuillier, Michelle McLean, Iman Oubou, Bui Simon, and Richelle Singson-Michael.

Tonight, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa, who is Miss Universe 2017, will give up her crown to 1 of the 94 hopeful contestants. There are several countries that are making their first-ever appearance in the Miss Universe Pageant and they include Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia. The withdrawals from this year’s competition are Austria, Ethiopia, Guyana, Iraq, Romania, Slovenia, Tanzania, Trinidad, and Tobago.

The show will kick off with the top 20 contestants being revealed, instead of the top 16. Then, they will be narrowed down to the top 10, 5, and 3, before crowning a new winner for 2018.