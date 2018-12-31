WATCH: New Year’s Eve Countdown & Ball Drop Without Cable [LIVE STREAM]

There are a ton of TV specials airing for New Year’s Eve 2018 – 2019 tonight, but there is also a Times Square New Year’s Eve Webcast being live streamed. Bebe Rexha and the band, lovelytheband, are lined up as performers, along with dance crew, The Lab, who are winners from NBC’s World of Dance competition series. Rexha is set to perform John Lennon’s “Imagine,” which has become an annual tradition. The webcast is commercial-free, unlike the televised live coverage of the countdown to tonight’s big ball drop in NYC.

Allison Hagendorf, the Global Head of Rock at Spotify and network television host, returns for her seventh year as the webcast’s host. Many also know her as the Live Announcer of the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Movie Awards. According to the Press Release about the webcast:

The 10th annual webcast will cover the action and festivities in Times Square, beginning with the Ball Raising at 6 p.m. EST, plus live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop … Host Allison Hagendorf, along with street correspondents Andrea Boehlke and Jeremy Hassell, will kick-off the six-hour celebration at 6 p.m. EST when the star of the show, the Times Square Ball, is introduced … At the top of each hour, Hagendorf will be joined by a special guest who will talk about his or her New Year’s Eve experience and Confetti Wish for the New Year and then lead the revelers in an hourly countdown. Throughout the night, Hagendorf will keep the revelers informed about the musical performances and other exciting entertainment in Times Square. Boehlke and Hassell will provide exclusive interviews and backstage access as well as fun personal stories from the revelers arriving from around the world to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

The New Year’s Eve Webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET, on December 31, 2018 and it will end at 12:15 a.m. ET, on January 1, 2019. The show will be streamed live on many websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2019 and TimesSquareBall.net.

According to TimesSquareBall.net, the special guests at the webcast broadcast include Karen Attiah, Global Opinions Editor, The Washington Post; Rebecca Blumenstein, Deputy Managing Editor, The New York Times; Alisyn Camerota, Co-Anchor, CNN New Day; Vladimir Duthiers, Correspondent, CBS News and Anchor, CBSN; Edward Felsenthal, Editor-in-Chief, TIME; Lester Holt, Anchor, NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC; Matt Murray, Editor-in-Chief, The Wall Street Journal; Martha Raddatz, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and “This Week” Co-Anchor, ABC News; Maria Ressa, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Editor, Rappler; Jon Scott, Anchor, Fox Report Weekend on Fox News Channel; and Karen Toulon, Senior Editor, Bloomberg. Jeff Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment, said that, “As the Ball drops, the Special Guests will lead the sixty-second countdown to 2019 joined by millions of revelers with a message of unity and harmony for the new year. We thank the news organizations and the journalists for helping us celebrate journalism and press freedom around the world.” Joel Simon, Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, then added, “The group of journalists who will join us on stage to inaugurate the countdown to 2019 are highly distinguished.”