How to Watch the ‘Riverdale’ Midseason Finale Online

Tonight the Riverdale midseason finale, Season 3 Episode 8, airs. The new episode will air on The CW on Wednesday, December 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Tonight’s episode is called “Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak.” We still don’t know who the Gargoyle King is, and the mystery has only deepened since the season began. (To read theories about the Gargoyle King, see Heavy’s story here.) Meanwhile, Archie and Jughead are on the run and Betty is stuck in the Sisters of Quiet Mercy home for “deprogramming” and it looks like she’s been brainwashed pretty seriously. What could possibly happen next?

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them or you signed up later.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Jughead and Archie head to Toledo to visit Jughead’s mother and sister; Betty inches closer to uncovering the truth about Griffins & Gargoyles; Veronica and Cheryl take on Hiram, Hermione and Penelope after more students fall victim to seizures.”

Here’s a promo for tonight:

Last week, Betty looked like she was completely brainwashed and worshipping the Gargoyle King by the end of the episode. Jughead and Archie were still on the run, after Jughead had to talk Archie out of a foolhardy decision to try to kill Hiram Lodge. (This was after Archie made the rather foolish decision to tell a strange girl he had just met his real identity and that he was fleeing from Hiram. Definitely not his smartest moment.) Now we’re finally going to meet Jughead’s mom and sister — a moment that Riverdale fans have been waiting for since the show first premiered.

Meanwhile, Veronica managed to keep the Speakeasy afloat last week thanks to advice from her dad. And somehow, she started briefly thinking that he might not be so bad after all. This was despite her seeing that he was essentially running the prison and trying to get Archie killed. She’s come back to her senses, but that was definitely a confusing moment.

And here’s a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:

Skeet Ulrich also dropped a hint about tonight’s episode on his Instagram: