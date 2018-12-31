How to Watch Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve Online Without Cable 2018-2019

Tonight is the famous Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The event will take viewers from 2018, into 2019, with A-list performances and commentary from several celebrity hosts. The annual event airs on the ABC network, starting at 8 p.m. ET and running until 2:13 a.m. ET, with a small break in the middle of the broadcast for Eyewitness News. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has been on the air since 1972. It was hosted by Dick Clark until 2012, the year that he died, but Ryan Seacrest came on as a co-host in 2006, two years after Clark suffered a debilitating stroke. Seacrest has now been spearheading the annual event as the main host for years. The New Year’s Eve special will remain on the air until at least 2024.

This year’s performers include Christina Aguilera, Bastille, Dan + Shay, New Kids on the Block, Post Malone, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Bazzi, Lauren Alaina, Camila Cabello, Skylar Grey, The Chainsmokers, Ella Mai, Foster the People, Charlie Puth, Ciara, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Shawn Mendes and Weezer.

Just as Seacrest has in the past, he will be hosting this year’s event with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. Lucy Hale is returning for the third year in a row, heading up the Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, according to Parade. Recording artist Ciara will also be co-hosting from the West Coast. McCarthy recently was asked if co-hosting the event gets old and she told Variety, “Never. It’s one of those things I look forward to every single year. I do say a little prayer after last year’s temperature, it was really, really difficult. It really tested our strengths, I will say it’s a bucket list experience. Even though I’ve done it before, every single year, it’s just a high.”

Ahead of the live broadcast, Seacrest and McCarthy chatted together with Variety about prepping for the weather, since the hosts are stuck outside in the cold, no matter what the conditions. According to Seacrest, “The theme last year was Frozen, the theme this year is a little more mild but wet. So we will be thinking about precipitation and survival throughout the course of the night as we always do.” Seacrest also told Billboard that, “Last year it was survival for us to be out there. We had to be with warm bodies because it was so cold. My biggest concern was moving my mouth and having a voice come out of it. Our jaws were frozen. Everything was frozen. The crowd keeps your energy up.”

In addition to performances this year, the special will feature the best “YouTube” moments of 2018, since YouTube is one of the show’s sponsors.