How to Watch Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve 2018-2019 Show Online

Tonight, Steve Harvey’s hosts Fox’s New Year’s Eve special, taking viewers from 2018 into 2019 for the annual celebration. For those who would like to watch the special, but aren’t near a TV or do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In December 2017, Harvey participated as the host of his first-ever New Year’s Eve special on Fox. The official FOX synopsis for the first announcement of the now-annual special stated, “In his first-ever New Year Eve’s special with FOX, Harvey will bring his signature humor and hosting talents to this highly anticipated celebration taking place in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, featuring views of the Times Square Ball as it drops to ring in 2018. Harvey will be joined by surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists to wrap up 2017 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other.” Now, it’s a year later and Harvey is once again ringing in the New Year, but this time, he takes viewers into 2019.

Steve Harvey has definitely made a name for himself in the hosting world in recent years, taking on duties as the host of Miss Universe and other national television shows. Many know him as the host of Family Feud, The Steve Harvey Show, Showtime at the Apollo, talk show Steve, and Little Big Shots. Former E! News star Maria Menounos is Harvey’s co-host for the FOX New Year’s Eve special and last year, this was actually Menounous’ first live hosting gig since recovering from a brain tumor. Also last year, co-host Maria Menounos got married live on the air, after nearly two decades with the love of her life, Kevin Undergaro.

Ahead of tonight’s ball drop, Harvey told Entertainment Tonight that he wants this year’s celebration to be bigger than ever. Harvey said, “Confetti is small. That ain’t what I want this year. I want bigger and better. I want somebody to find me cannons that can shoot full-size Sunday edition newspapers at the crowd. Classified, jobs, everything!” He then joked, “Why one ball? And we wait on this one ball for one moment — midnight. We ain’t doing that this year. We’re dropping a lot of balls! We’re gonna be dropping balls all night. We’re gonna drop them from every tall building in New York. Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, hell we’re gonna go out there and drop a ball off the Statue of Liberty. Balls, balls, balls! Bigger balls!”

Tune in tonight, from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET, with a break in programming until 11 p.m. ET. Then, the event will continue from 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET.