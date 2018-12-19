How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Finale & Reunion 2018 Online

Tonight is the season 37 finale and live reunion episode of Survivor. There are six cast members left in the mix and only one of them will end up the winner. For those who want to watch tonight’s event but they do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still options for watching the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

In addition to the above options, for those without cable, season 37 of Survivor is available for purchase, as are the individual episodes of this season online.

Tonight’s finale episode of Survivor airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. It will be followed immediately by the live reunion at 10 p.m. ET. The synopsis of the finale reads, “The remaining castaways face a competitive 63-piece puzzle challenge; a fire making challenge; one castaway takes home the $1 million prize and title of sole survivor.” And the finale episode title is “”With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility”.

The six remaining contestants on Survivor, heading into the finale, are Kara Kay, Nick Wilson, Angelina Keeley, Alison Raybould, Mike White and Davie Rickenbacker. Davie and Nick are said to be the front-runners, while Kara may be the underdog. Who do you think will take home the win?

On last week’s episode, Christian Hubicki was eliminated at the tribal council. The major players were Davie and Nick, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Davie was actually devising a plan to get rid of Nick, but Nick wasn’t immediately aware of this. Once it was time for the tribal council, both Davie and Nick played their hidden immunity idols, defending themselves from one another. And so, Christian became the person voted out.

Christian’s last words were, “It surprises me that people thought I was such a huge threat that I needed to go as soon as they could marshal the votes. Eighteen votes, if I can count. That’s an accomplishment! It makes me feel big, it makes me feel formidable, like a person who has earned the respect of his colleagues. Maybe I should respect myself more as a consequence.”