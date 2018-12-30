How to Watch ‘The Orville’ Season 2 Premiere Online

The Orville premieres season 2 of the show tonight, on December 30, 2018, on the Fox network, in a different time slot than other episodes. The premiere will air from 8 – 9:02 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:02 p.m. CT, but episode 2 will have a completely different air date and time. Episode 2 will air on Thursday, January 3, 2018, with a time change of 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the premiere, as well as other new episodes as they air, there are plenty of options, besides TV, to choose from. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Ja’loja” and the plot description reads, “As The Orville heads toward Moclus for a unique ceremony, life aboard the ship heats up when Kelly gives Ed some startling news; Gordon asks John for dating advice; Claire turns to Isaac for parenting advice.” For episode 2, the title is “Primal Urges” and the description of what to expect states, “Ed and the crew discover a planet about to be destroyed by its sun; Bortus struggles with a controversial addiction that throws his marriage to Klyden into crisis.”

The third episode for season 2 is titled “Home” and it airs on January 10, 2019. The synopsis of the episode states, “Ed, Gordon and Alara visit Alara’s home planet.” Several of the other episode titles for the season have been released as well. Episode 4 is “Nothing Left on Earth Excepting Fishes”, episode 5 is titled “All the World is Birthday Cake”, episode 6 is “A Happy Refrain”, the 7th episode is titled “Shields” and episode 8 is called “Identity”. There are 14 episodes total scheduled for this season.

When it comes to the cast for season 2, the same familiar faces will be in the mix, according to Digital Spy. Some of the reported new faces on the show this season include Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr and newcomer Chris Johnson, who comes aboard, as a new character named Cassius. Penny Johnson Jerald, who plays Dr. Claire Finn, recently dished a bit on the new season 2 episodes and told TV Guide that, “Well in Season 2 you’re going to see more expansion of the characters, because in Season 1 I think you got the groundwork. But in Season 2 we’re elevating to different levels, we’re understanding relationships, we’re understanding inner workings of individuals, how they react to things and situations. And surprises, surprises, surprises.”

Previously, there were rumors of an Orville/Family Guy cross-over episode, but Seth MacFarlane debunked the rumors on Twitter, writing, “To correct a bit of misreporting: No, there won’t be an Orville/Family Guy crossover, and yes, The Orville season 2 will arrive later this year.”