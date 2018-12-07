How to Watch ‘Top Chef’ Season 16 Online

Season 16 of Top Chef premieres on December 6, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Bravo network. For those who do not have a cable subscription or don’t have login information, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“TOP CHEF” SEASON 16 LOCATION: This season was filmed in areas of Kentucky, including Louisville, Lexington, and Lake Cumberland.

“TOP CHEF” SEASON 16 CONTESTANTS: On season 16, most of the contestants will be new faces, but there will be three returning contestants as well. The contestants are:

Eric Adjepong

Sara Bradley

Kelsey Barnard Clark

Edmund “Eddie” Konrad

Pablo Lamon

Natalie Maronski

Michelle Minori

Nini Nguyen

Brandon Rosen

Kevin Scharpf

Caitlin Steininger

Justin Sutherland

David Viana

Adrienne Wright

Brian Young

Carrie Baird

Brother Luck

Jim Smith

“TOP CHEF” SEASON 16 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “The Fastest 2 Minutes in Cooking” and the description of the premiere reads, “In Kentucky, 15 chefs are off to the races at Churchill Downs for the ride of their lives; the chefs must make a dish that will appeal to a crowd of 200 at a Kentucky Derby party; Churchill Downs’ own chef David Danielson serves as guest judge.”

“TOP CHEF” SEASON 16 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 of the new season is titled “Bourbon, Barrels and Burgoo” and it airs on December 13,2018. The plot synopsis of the premiere states, “A pregnant Gail Simmons asks the chefs to feed her cravings; the chefs head to Makers Mark, the oldest U.S. distillery, to put their spins on a meal full of Kentucky classics, including burgoo, Benedictine, mutton, hoe cakes, and dumplings.”

“TOP CHEF” SEASON 16 EPISODE 3: The third episode is titled “Naughty and Nice” and the episode 3 description reads, “Richard Blais and Brooke Williamson present a Quickfire challenge; chef Eric Ripert sits down with the chefs to enjoy a traditional French Christmas dinner; Padma tells the chefs they’re missing the final part of the tradition of Le Revillon de Noel.”

“TOP CHEF” SEASON 16 EPISODE 4: “Surprise…It’s Restaurant Wars” is the title of episode 4. The description of the episode reads, “The Restaurant Wars challenge comes early this year; first, the chefs duke it out in an amuse bouche-based Quickfire; with 12 chefs remaining, three restaurants battle for victory; Tom makes an announcement that leaves the chefs breathless.”

“TOP CHEF” 2018 JUDGES & HOST: Padma Lakshmi returns as the host, with Tom Colicchio, Graham Elliot, and Nilou Motamed as the judges. Gail Simmons also returns as a judge, but she doesn’t make as many appearances, as she was pregnant during filming.