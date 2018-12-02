How to Watch Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2018 Online

Tonight airs the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is a pre-taped event. The show airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on the ABC network, according to The NY Times. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or access to a TV, there are several alternative options available for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For this year’s show, the company teamed up with London-based designer, Mary Katrantzou, for the runway looks. And, when it comes to the performers, they include Bebe Rexha, the Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Leela James, Rita Ora, and the Struts.

Prior to show time, a pre-show will air on the official Victoria’s Secret YouTube channel, according to Newsweek.

Elsa Hosk is this year’s wearer of the $1 million Fantasy Bra, which is made up of 2,100 Atelier Swarovski diamonds. Hosk told People that she was nervous about the opportunity, which is an honor for a select few models. Hosk stated, “My body was violently shaking. And it wasn’t because I was nervous; I was just excited. It was a cool feeling that I’ve never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget.” Other VS models who have worn the fantasy bra in the past include Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr.

Some of the veteran models appearing in tonight’s show are Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Devon Windsor, Stella Maxwell, Leomie Anderson, Cindy Bruna, Georgia Fowler, Ming Xi, Grace Elizabeth, and Behati Prinsloo. There are also some other familiar faces including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Winnie Harlow. Harlow is a famous model, but this will actually be her first time walking the Victoria’s Secret runway. Some other newbies include Duckie Thot, Lorena Rae, Melie Tiaco, Sadie Newman, Willow Hand, and Yasmin Wijnaldum. Veteran Alessandra Ambrosio recently announced her retirement from Victoria’s Secret on Instagram.

In Ambrosio’s retirement announcement, she wrote, “Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world. In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows … It gives me great pride to be a part of the Victoria’s Secret movement.”

The 2018 VS Fashion Show was originally taped on November 8, 2018. The last couple of years, the show was held overseas, but this year’s annual event took place in New York City, according to Cosmopolitan.