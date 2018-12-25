How to Watch ‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas 2018 Special’s Full Movie Online

The episode that When Calls the Heart fans have been waiting for is finally here. Tonight, December 25, we can watch When Calls the Heart‘s Christmas 2018 special at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on The Hallmark Channel. After how heartbreaking the Season 5 finale was, fans can hardly wait to see what’s next on the episode called “The Greatest Christmas Blessing.” If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview & Recap

Here’s a preview for tonight’s movie:

You might need a refresher on how Season 5 ended, so here’s a quick look. This will have spoilers for Season 5 below.

The Season 5 finale was shocking for fans, and some are still trying to get over what happened. Here’s a recap of just what happened, to help prepare you for the Christmas 2018 special. The penultimate episode of Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger, with fans wondering if Jack had died. The finale let fans know right away the sad truth: yes, Jack was dead. Jack and Elizabeth had gotten married, much to fans’ delight after watching their love grow for five seasons. But then Jack, the Canadian Mountie, was killed.

The finale showed Elizabeth and others attending his funeral and talking about how he had died. Jack led a group of recruits through a mountain during a training assignment, when a landslide happened. He died a hero, pushing two men out of the way and sacrificing his life in order to save theirs. Throughout the finale, fans saw flashbacks of Jack. And in a letter that Jack wrote to Elizabeth in case he died, he said:”take comfort that I will be watching over you for the rest of your days. I will always be with you in spirit.” His letter read, in full: “My dearest Elizabeth, I’m writing a letter I hope you never have to read. If you are, then you know I won’t be coming home. Take comfort that I will be watching over you for the rest of your days. I will always be with you in spirit. But I need you to promise me one thing, Elizabeth: you will open your heart to love again. Know that I want nothing more than your happiness. You are the perfect woman. You showed me what it feels like to be truly loved. For that, I am eternally grateful. Yours forever, Jack.”

During the episode, Elizabeth is comforted by other widowed women of Hope Valley who lost their husbands in a mining disaster. They use their pain to help her, which is touching to see — just as she had helped others, they are now helping her.

At the end of the episode, Elizabeth felt nauseated from the smell of coffee, and realized that she was pregnant with Jack’s baby.

Now we get to finally see what happens with her and her baby.