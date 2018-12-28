What Devices Can You Watch Black Mirror’s Interactive Bandersnatch On?

Netflix’s newest Black Mirror film, called Bandersnatch, is an interactive episode that’s 90 minutes long (but actually has a much longer runtime if you view all the different paths and options available to you.) But if you’re having trouble making the episode work, you may be wondering what devices the episode will work on. Read on for more details.

According to Netflix’s Interactive Content page, interactive content works on many devices but not all of them. If you’re watching from an older device, you may experience some issues. Here’s what Netflix’s official page says about which devices will work:

“Interactive content is available on many newer devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, and iOS devices running the latest version of the Netflix app. Android devices running Android 6.11 or later also support interactive content… Chromecasts, the Windows App and Apple TVs do not support interactive content at this time.

Sometimes a device update is needed to ensure your TV has the newest Netflix app. If you’re not sure how to update the system software on your TV, you can check your owner’s manual or contact the manufacturer. Please note that an update does not guarantee that your TV will be compatible with interactive content.

For steps on updating the application on an iOS device, see How do I update the Netflix app on my iPhone, iPad or iPod touch?“

In summary, if you have any iOS device running the latest version of the Netflix app or an Android device running 6.1 1 or later, then Bandersnatch’s interactive features should work fine for you. It will likely also work on many computer browsers, like Windows 10 Google Chrome (according to viewers), but NOT on Windows’ Netflix app.

Devices that do not support Netflix interactive content include Apple TV, Chromecast, the Windows App, and devices running older versions of Android or older versions of the Netflix app.

If Bandersnatch’s interactive features aren’t working for you, try updating your Netflix app and your iOS or Android OS. Or try updating the software on your smart TV or device, to make sure that the latest available Netflix app is actually showing up for you.