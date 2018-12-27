What Time Will Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch Be Available on Netflix?

After much speculation from fans online, Netflix has finally officially announced that Bandersnatch is releasing on December 28. Bandersnatch is a Netflix special event outside of Season 5, much like White Christmas was also a special event. However, Bandersnatch will likely be the choose-your-own-adventure style film that fans have been waiting for. But what time will it be released on December 28? Read on for more details.

Although Netflix has not officially announced the time that Bandersnatch will be released, we can make an educated guess based on when Netflix releases all its other shows and movies.

Historically, Netflix shows and movies become available at 3 a.m. Eastern on the release date (12 a.m. Pacific). So it’s safe to say that you can start looking for Bandersnatch at 3 a.m. Eastern on December 28, 2018. This is midnight Pacific or 2 a.m. Central. Yes, that means the special film will premiere in less than 24 hours.

This would roughly be 24 hours from the time that Black Mirror’s Twitter account first tweeted today.

Relax. — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) December 27, 2018

So you’d be smart to tune in starting at 3 a.m. Eastern December 28. You can also follow Black Mirror on Twitter and turn on your mobile notifications, so you’ll be notified when the Twitter account posts any updates.

More than likely, Netflix will only be releasing Bandersnatch on December 28, and the rest of Season 5 will be released on a later date. Netflix has not officially commented yet, as of the time of publication.

Remember: all Netflix subscribers around the world get to see a show simultaneously around the world. No one gets to see the show early. So if you’re counting the hours until Bandersnatch is released, you won’t have to count much longer. If Netflix holds true to its release times from its past series, then you can expect Bandersnatch to be released at 3 a.m. Eastern, and simultaneously all around the world. This means, you could expect Bandersnatch to be released at the following times in different parts of the country and world:

Thursday at 11 p.m. in Anchorage

Friday at midnight in Los Angeles

Friday at 9 a.m. in Madrid

Friday at 3 a.m in Boston

Friday at 5 a.m. in Buenos Aires

Friday at 1 a.m. in Denver, Colorado

Friday at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong

Friday at 3 a.m in New York

Friday at 2 a.m in Mexico City

Friday at 2 a.m. in Minneapolis

Friday at 9 a.m. in Paris

You can see more potential times in the time converter here. It’s important to note that these times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its movies and TV series. Any time is subject to change without warning. If you notice that the Bandersnatch is released early, let us know in the comments below.