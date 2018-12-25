What Time Does the ‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas 2018 Special Air?

It could still be a while before Season 6 of When Calls the Heart premieres, but we have the Christmas special to tide us over until then. And considering how the Season 5 finale ended, fans have been waiting eagerly to find out what’s going to happen next. It looks like there will be a bit of a short time jump, judging by Elizabeth’s baby bump in the trailers. Here’s exactly what time the episode airs and how to watch it.

The When Calls the Heart Christmas 2018 special will premiere today — Tuesday, December 25, 2018 (on Christmas Day) — at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on The Hallmark Channel. Unlike other Hallmark Christmas movies, no additional air dates for this Christmas special are on the schedule. So unless you’re planning to stream the episode, you will definitely want to watch it live or record it. If you do plan to stream it, you can read Heavy’s article here for details on how to stream the movie.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for the When Calls the Heart Christmas 2018 special reads: “When a group of orphans become stranded in Hope Valley for Christmas, their caretakers — sisters who have a mysterious backstory — lead Bill (Wagner) to investigate the circumstances of their arrival. He discovers the sisters and their orphanage are in jeopardy, so Abigail (Loughlin) and the other residents rally to make it a Christmas to remember for the orphans. Elizabeth (Krakow), who is preparing for the birth of her child, organizes her students to engage in selfless gift-giving. That, along with a Christmas miracle, help bring wonder, hope, joy, and love to all this Christmas season.”

A shorter synopsis provided by Hallmark reads: “As Christmas approaches in Hope Valley, newly widowed Elizabeth prepares for the birth of her baby and Abigail prepares for the town’s Christmas gathering. Hope Valley must rely on the courage of some of its strongest women, and the Christmas spirit, to guide them to a safe and happy holiday.”

You may have to wait a while to see more When Calls the Heart after tonight, but you won’t have to wait to see new original Hallmark movies. In January, we’ll have new Winterfest movies on Hallmark every Saturday night. The 2019 Winterfest movies begin on January 5 with Winter Castle. Next is One Winter Proposal on January 12, then A Winter Princess on Friday, January 18, Winter Love Story on Saturday, January 19, and finally Snowcoming on Saturday, January 26. All the movies start at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) You should definitely check out the Winterfest movies. Some fans actually like these more than Hallmark’s Christmas movies. If you really enjoy them, then you might want to stick around for Hallmark’s Valentine movies, which will air in February 2019.