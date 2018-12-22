Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas 2018 Special: WCTH Release Date, Cast Spoilers, & Photos

After the crazy way that When Calls the Heart finished Season 5, fans have been waiting for the Christmas special that precedes Season 6. And now it's finally here. Read on for details about the release date and time, and then click through the gallery to learn more about When Calls the Heart's Christmas 2018 special, which is called "The Greatest Christmas Blessing." This article will have spoilers for how Season 5 of When Calls the Heart ended.

When the WCTH Christmas 2018 Special Airs & Synopsis

The When Calls the Heart Christmas 2018 special will premiere Tuesday, December 25, 2018 (on Christmas Day) at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on The Hallmark Channel. Unlike other Hallmark Christmas movies, no additional air dates for this Christmas special are on the schedule. So unless you're planning to stream the episode, you will definitely want to watch it live or record it. If you do plan to stream it, you can read Heavy's article here for details on how to stream the movie.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for the When Calls the Heart Christmas 2018 special reads: "When a group of orphans become stranded in Hope Valley for Christmas, their caretakers — sisters who have a mysterious backstory — lead Bill (Wagner) to investigate the circumstances of their arrival. He discovers the sisters and their orphanage are in jeopardy, so Abigail (Loughlin) and the other residents rally to make it a Christmas to remember for the orphans. Elizabeth (Krakow), who is preparing for the birth of her child, organizes her students to engage in selfless gift-giving. That, along with a Christmas miracle, help bring wonder, hope, joy, and love to all this Christmas season."

A shorter synopsis provided by Hallmark reads: "As Christmas approaches in Hope Valley, newly widowed Elizabeth prepares for the birth of her baby and Abigail prepares for the town’s Christmas gathering. Hope Valley must rely on the courage of some of its strongest women, and the Christmas spirit, to guide them to a safe and happy holiday."

Season 5 Finale Recap & Spoilers

The Season 5 finale was shocking for fans, and some are still trying to get over what happened. Here's a recap of just what happened, to help prepare you for the Christmas 2018 special. The penultimate episode of Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger, with fans wondering if Jack had died. The finale let fans know right away the sad truth: yes, Jack was dead. Jack and Elizabeth had gotten married, much to fans' delight after watching their love grow for five seasons. But then Jack, the Canadian Mountie, was killed.

The finale showed Elizabeth and others attending his funeral and talking about how he had died. Jack led a group of recruits through a mountain during a training assignment, when a landslide happened. He died a hero, pushing two men out of the way and sacrificing his life in order to save theirs. Throughout the finale, fans saw flashbacks of Jack. And in a letter that Jack wrote to Elizabeth in case he died, he said:"take comfort that I will be watching over you for the rest of your days. I will always be with you in spirit." His letter read, in full: "My dearest Elizabeth, I’m writing a letter I hope you never have to read. If you are, then you know I won’t be coming home. Take comfort that I will be watching over you for the rest of your days. I will always be with you in spirit. But I need you to promise me one thing, Elizabeth: you will open your heart to love again. Know that I want nothing more than your happiness. You are the perfect woman. You showed me what it feels like to be truly loved. For that, I am eternally grateful. Yours forever, Jack."

During the episode, Elizabeth is comforted by other widowed women of Hope Valley who lost their husbands in a mining disaster. They use their pain to help her, which is touching to see — just as she had helped others, they are now helping her.

At the end of the episode, Elizabeth felt nauseated from the smell of coffee, and realized that she was pregnant with Jack's baby.

