When Will ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

One of Netflix’s most popular series, When Calls the Heart, is preparing to release a Christmas episode in just a few days. But if you haven’t had a chance to watch Season 5 yet, then you likely won’t want to watch the Christmas special and get spoiled about something major that happens. So when will Season 5 be released on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix’s schedule for releasing When Calls the Heart has been erratic and tough to predict. The best answer, since Netflix has not announced anything officially, is any time between now and February. However, because Netflix has not yet announced a release date, it’s likely that we won’t see When Calls the Heart Season 5 on Netflix until mid-to-late January or February.

If you just can’t wait, you can watch Season 5 on Amazon now.

When Netflix listed its new releases for December 2018, When Calls the Heart was unfortunately not on that list. Netflix’s January 2019 release list also doesn’t include When Calls the Heart. This doesn’t mean that the show definitely won’t be released on Netflix in December or January. Netflix doesn’t always give exact dates for when its non-Netflix original series are being released. However, late last November, Netflix announced in advance that it was releasing Season 4 in December. So although Netflix doesn’t always announce its non-original releases early, it did so last year for When Calls the Heart. That’s why it seems unlikely that the new season will be released this month or early in January.

For the last three seasons, When Calls the Heart has been releasing new seasons on the Hallmark Channel at the same time every year, in mid-to-late February. Season 3 released on February 21, 2016, Season 4 released on February 19, 2017, and Season 5 released on February 18, 2018.

Season 3, meanwhile, was released on Netflix on Sunday, February 19, 2017, almost exactly a year after it premiered on The Hallmark Channel, HiddenRemote noted. This caused fans to believe this was the new schedule, and that When Calls the Heart Season 4 would be released in February 2018. But Netflix surprised everyone by announcing in November 2017 that it was releasing Season 4 in December 2017 instead of February 2018.

So now it’s a little unclear when Season 5 will be released. The best guess is any time between now and mid-February 2019.

As far as international viewers outside of the United States, it’s a little different. When Calls the Heart became available internationally on Netflix in August 2017. Season 3 of the series was released on Netflix Canada in February 2018, because Canada’s Super Channel has the rights to release the show before it’s released on Netflix Canada. So it’ll be a while before Netflix Canada sees When Calls the Heart Season 5. The show releases earlier on Netflix in the UK.

If you want to avoid the confusion and watch Season 5 right away, your easiest choice is to simply buy it on Amazon and stream it there. If you pre-purchase Season 6, those new episodes will be delivered to you within 24 hours of when they air on Hallmark.