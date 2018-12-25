‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6: WTCH Release Date, Cast Spoilers & More Details

Hallmark fans adored Season 5 of When Calls the Heart and are very excited to see the When Calls the Heart Christmas 2018 special, especially with the chance of seeing Elizabeth give birth to her and Jack's baby! But after the heartbreaking way that Season 5 ended, fans are also ready to start Season 6. So just when will Season 6 air and what do we know about the season so far? This first page will discuss when we can expect Season 6 to begin. Then click through the gallery to learn a few more spoiler details about Season 6.

As most fans know, When Calls the Heart was already renewed in March 2018 for Season 6. The Christmas 2018 episode is a bit of a sneak peek into what's to come. So far, the Hallmark Channel has only said that Season 6 is returning in 2019. But we know from the past few seasons that it's likely going to return in February 2019.

When Calls the Heart is a western family drama starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith. It was inspired by a novel by Janette Oke. When announcing the renewal, Hallmark said: “Currently in its fifth season, When Calls the Heart’s ratings momentum has carried over from season four. Thriving on a highly competitive Sunday night, the sweeping, frontier drama continues to build its audience.”

Although Hallmark hasn’t announced, we can make some guesses based on the previous seasons’ schedules. Season 1, which was 12 episodes long, debuted on January 11, 2014. Season 2, which was seven episodes long, debuted on April 25, 2015, which was a departure from Hallmark’s typical schedule for this series. Then things got back to normal for Season 3, which was eight episodes long and debuted on February 21, 2016. Season 4, which was 10 episodes long, debuted on February 19, 2017. And this past season, which was also 10 episodes long, debuted on February 18, 2018.

So based on the past pattern, Season 6 of When Calls the Heart will likely debut in February 2019, sometime after Valentine’s Day.

Of course, you'll want to make sure you watch the Christmas 2018 special before you start Season 6. The synopsis for the When Calls the Heart Christmas 2018 special reads: "When a group of orphans become stranded in Hope Valley for Christmas, their caretakers — sisters who have a mysterious backstory — lead Bill (Wagner) to investigate the circumstances of their arrival. He discovers the sisters and their orphanage are in jeopardy, so Abigail (Loughlin) and the other residents rally to make it a Christmas to remember for the orphans. Elizabeth (Krakow), who is preparing for the birth of her child, organizes her students to engage in selfless gift-giving. That, along with a Christmas miracle, help bring wonder, hope, joy, and love to all this Christmas season."

Click through the gallery to learn a few more minor spoilers about When Calls the Heart Season 6, including some possible plot developments and a new cast member who will be joining the show.