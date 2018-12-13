When Does ‘The Good Place’ Season 3 Return?

The Good Place has gone on a midseason hiatus, but fans eagerly anticipating its return won’t have to wait long. The latest episode of the popular sitcom will air early next year on NBC and Netflix. Learn more about The Good Place, the future of the show, and its upcoming release date below.

The tenth episode of The Good Place season three will air on Thursday, January 10 at 8.30 p.m. ET on NBC. The episode will subsequently be released on Netflix at midnight PT on Friday, January 11. The hiatus comes after a three week gap between episode nine and ten as the show took a break due to Thanksgiving and NBC’s coverage of the iHeart Radio Festival. From there, The Good Place will resume its regularly scheduled pace of an episode a week until the season three finale.

The Series Will Return on January 10 & Be Available on Netflix the Following Day

While there has been no description for made available for episode ten, series creator Michael Schur has teased that it will deal with the fallout of episode nine and where the characters currently find themselves. Schur also teased the evolution of the character Janet, played by D’Arcy Carden. “If the way to really have empathy for people is to walk a mile in their shoes, she did the inverse of that: a bunch of people walked in her body for a decent amount of time. That is another contributing factor to her evolution,” he told Vulture.

“As for where the predicament the characters find themselves in, Schur said that he and the writers had fun concocting the rules of the titular location. “We sort of figured once the world was closed as a loop,” he explained. “Once exploration moved from Western Europe and had moved across the ocean; after that moment it was essentially impossible for anyone would get in by the criteria we set up.”

Series Creator Michael Schur Teased That the Series Will Deliver on the Previous Episode’s Cliffhanger

Schur also spoke on the shows exploration of the afterlife and the ruling principle that few people would actually achieve a good afterlife. “One of the big things we have to grapple with is, ‘If the universe is mathematical and if you do Thing X, you get points total Y.’ Well, is that true?” he asked.

“Is that true for me, a 43-year-old white man who lives in Los Angeles, California, in America? There’s no outside oppressive force holding me down,” he added. “Is it equally and exactly also true for a 11-year-old girl in rural Vietnam whose family is subsistence farming? How can it be true that I get the same amount of points for the same actions?” Check out the link below to learn how to stream The Good Place online if you don’t have cable.