What Time Does ‘Elseworlds’ Start?: Arrowverse Schedule Starting with ‘The Flash’

Tonight is the beginning of the long-anticipated Arrowverse crossover: Elseworlds. Find out all about what time it starts and how to watch right here. It all begins with The Flash airing on an unusual night.

The Elseworlds crossover event begins tonight, Sunday, December 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. This means that instead of airing Supergirl tonight, we’ll be seeing the first episode in the Crossover (technically an episode of The Flash.)

The next episode in the crossover will be Arrow, which will air on Monday night, December 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. A new episode of Legends of Tomorrow will then air at 9 p.m. Eastern, but it won’t be connected to the crossover event.

The final Elseworlds episode will then air with Supergirl on Tuesday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. A midseason finale of Black Lightning will air after that, also not connected to the crossover event.

Minor spoilers below for Elseworlds.

Each episode of Elseworlds will have a different tone, and will include some cast members taking on the role of other cast members, so the switches between Supergirl and The Flash do make some sense.

In these episodes, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow will switch identities with Barry Allen/The Flash, as a result of Dr. John Deegan (played by Jeremy Davies) manipulating reality. While they’re playing each other’s roles, they’ll also cross paths with Supergirl, Batwoman (being introduced in the Arrowverse for the first time), Superman, and The Monitor, whom we saw in the teaser, Comicbook.com reported.

If you’re wondering why Legends of Tomorrow isn’t in the crossover, ScreenRant reports that it was simply because of logistics. There were already too many superheroes involved. Showrunner Phil Klemmer said, “I was happy to have sit this year out just because we only have 16 and our run of episodes was so tight and integrated. [Crossovers are] always a blast but it is a departure. I’m glad we got to do a straight run this year.”