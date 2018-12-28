Where Was Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch Filmed? [PHOTOS]

A special movie-length film for Black Mirror, called Bandersnatch, has been released. After many rumors and deleted tweets, fans finally have their long-awaited latest installment in the acclaimed Netflix series. But where was it filmed? Read on for more details.

Bandersnatch was filmed in London, including Croydon, in April 2018.

Twitter was full of excited references and photos about the Black Mirror filming in April. One alert resident noted that the episode being filmed was called Bandersnatch:

To add to your pictures is that they are filming in our building in #croydon today pic.twitter.com/3a18e9HAp7 — Ian Moyse (@imoyse) April 24, 2018

The episode takes place in the 1980s and featured vintage stores like WH Smith and Chelsea Girl.

Apparently they are filming a Black Mirror set in The Past, so naturally they're in Croydon. See vintage WH Smith and Chelsea Girl. pic.twitter.com/q54HQZChoT — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 21, 2018

Croydon is a large town in South London, England, about nine miles south of Charing Cross. It has a population of 379,031 as of a 2015 census. St. George’s Walk is a covered shopping parade in Croydon with many stores.

1980s @WHSmith – part of the set for @blackmirror round the corner from our gaff in #Croydon – in fact they seem to be creating a whole 80s high street with Chelsea Girl, Wimpy and travel agents. Love it! pic.twitter.com/gAsOFyz4wg — Bugeye (@Bugeyeband) April 24, 2018

Much of St. George’s Walk in Croydon was transformed into the 1980s for filming, including a Woolworths, a BhS, Dixons, Turtle’s, and even a Blockbuster Video.

The Black Mirror set builders on St George’s Walk Croydon have gone completely mad now. pic.twitter.com/gbWiyPEHyh — Tim Longhurst (@tim_longhurst) April 25, 2018

Here’s a notification about the filming.

YO CROYDON: Black Mirror is gonna be filmed in St George's Walk next week 😎 pic.twitter.com/pa8VdzUU3L — Jonny Rose (@98rosjon) April 19, 2018

here’s a behind the scenes look at the 1980s recreation:

Redditor u/never_ending_circles shared a series of photos they took of the set up for the episode in Croydon. These included a photo of Tuckersoft Games in addition to real games and songs from the 1980s. Here are some of u/never_ending_circles’ photos:

Here’s another look at Tuckersoft games:

Hmm… these video game titles appear to be based on past Black Mirror episodes pic.twitter.com/UZLgn0Shbx — Lee (@CosmicScale) April 22, 2018

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos. These were shared on Reddit by u/mrjeeveswilliams and the rest of the photos can be seen on Imgur here.

A big focus of the episode will be a bus:

Here’s another look at the same bus:

Everything was decked out to look like the 80s.

Hive of activity at St. George’s Walk Croydon. It’s Christmas at WH Smith. There’s a Wimpy, Chelsea Girl clothes store, FADS DIY Store, Soleil travel agency, Pizza Hut. It’s gone complete 80s #blackmirror pic.twitter.com/jFou1UPh8D — Lee (@CosmicScale) April 24, 2018

You might also notice an Easter egg on the bus. Its destination is “Skillane,” which is the name of a character from White Bear.

Today’s #BlackMirror update: a retro bus has shown up. Nice easter egg on the destination sign. “Skillane” was the name of the character in the episode White Bear” pic.twitter.com/8AkJ1lVCE7 — Lee (@CosmicScale) April 25, 2018

In this photo, you can see Bing Cabs in the background.

Also Bing Cabs 24 hour mini cab service in the background with an “01” area code in its phone number #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/dLJJkesGPy — Lee (@CosmicScale) April 25, 2018

And an old timey pizza hut. The signs even have retro-looking phone numbers.

Pizza Hut is coming soon and hiring complete with retro phone number, Redfields supermarket has some bargains, and where do you get Christmas trees in April? #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/Y9txpsWAAe — Lee (@CosmicScale) April 25, 2018

In answer to questions on Twitter, @CosmicScale said the set wasn’t closed and anyone could walk around as long as they weren’t filming.