Where Was Hallmark’s ‘A Majestic Christmas’ Filmed? Was It Really in Briar Falls?

Hallmark's latest Countdown to Christmas movie, A Majestic Christmas, takes place in Briar Falls, where the fictional Majestic Theater is in danger of being torn down for the sake of modernization. But the movie itself was not filmed near the setting of the film, or even in the United States.

A Majestic Christmas was filmed in the region of Ormstown, Quebec, Canada, including the municipality of Haut Saint Laurent, Le Journal Saint-Francois reported.

Much of the movie was filmed on Lambton Street in Ormstown in September. The crew brought in tons of crushed ice, Le Journal reported, but were hoping for cooler weather to help the ice not melt as quickly. As with many holiday movies by Hallmark, the crew worked their magic to create a winter wonderland feel in the town, months before Christmas.

The movie stars Jerrika Hinton and Christian Vincent. Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Christmas in the charming town of Briar Falls will be bittersweet this year when architect Nell (Hinton) goes back to her hometown having been given the job of turning the historic Majestic Playhouse into a modern multiplex, much to the town’s objections. The Playhouse has been home to their annual Christmas tableaux, which will now have to end after a long and historic tradition to the town. This job is Nell’s first promotion, and one she wishes she hadn’t been chosen for, especially when she meets the new owner of the theater, Connor (Vincent), whose vision and ideas clash with Nell’s. Since Connor hasn’t had much experience celebrating Christmas, Nell hopes that if she can give him a crash course in Christmas during the town’s Twelve Day Festival, that he might just change his mind about modernizing the Majestic.”

Vincent shared quite a few photos during the filming in Ormstown:

This photo is from The Majestic:

People who saw the outside of The Majestic, created just for the movie, said it looked great in person too.

Saw the outside of the Majestic Theater while driving through a little town here in Quebec, just outside of Montreal. Pretty cool stuff. Knew they were filming a Hallmark movie. It looked perfect – real snow and everything! — Terri Hamelin (@iamAutumn61) October 30, 2018

It was a bit warm when they were filming. This post below mentions that it was 87 degrees F during some of the shots:

Local stores were pretty excited about Christmas coming early to Lambton Street. This post, roughly translated, invites everyone out to see their specials during the filming on "snowy Lambton Street in September." They add, "Have no fear, we will have taken out our shovel to clear the store front."

