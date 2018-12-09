Why Isn’t ‘Supergirl’ on Tonight? Why Is ‘The Flash’ on Instead?

If you’re tuning in to watch Supergirl tonight, then you might be in for a bit of a surprise when you realize that The Flash is airing instead. But unless you’ve missed all the crossover advertisements on The CW for the last few weeks, then it’s probably not that big of a surprise. Read on to see what’s happening.

Tonight instead of Supergirl, The Flash is airing on The CW. But Supergirl isn’t completely gone. She’ll likely appear at some point in tonight’s episode, and the show’s role in the crossover event will air with a new Supergirl episode on Tuesday night, during The Flash’s regular airing time.

This is because a three-night crossover event called Elseworlds is starting during Supergirl‘s regular time slot. In the crossover, Barry Allen and Oliver Queen switch identities, so The CW is also “switching the identities” of two of their shows too.

If you’re not excited about Elseworlds, you should be:

After seven years, this just might be the coolest thing we’ve ever done…@JohnWesleyShipp pic.twitter.com/mmpac4k5YE — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) October 23, 2018

The schedule for the Elseworlds crossover begins with the first episode airing tonight, Sunday, December 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Episode 2 airs on Arrow tomorrow, Monday, December 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern. And then Episode 3 airs with Supergirl on Tuesday, December 11, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Meanwhile, Legends of Tomorrow will air at its regular time on December 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern, and Black Lightning will air at its regular time on December 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Neither of these two shows is participating in the crossover event.

If you’re wondering why Legends of Tomorrow isn’t in the crossover, ScreenRant report that it was simply because of logistics. There were already too many superheroes involved. Showrunner Phil Klemmer said, “I was happy to have sit this year out just because we only have 16 and our run of episodes was so tight and integrated. [Crossovers are] always a blast but it is a departure. I’m glad we got to do a straight run this year.”