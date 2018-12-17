‘Wicked Tuna’s’ William Hathaway Cause of Death Is Under Investigation

William “Willbilly” Hathaway of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks fame has died. According to reports, Hathaway died from injuries that he sustained in a car accident over the weekend. His exact cause of death has not yet been identified. He was just 36 years old.

On Saturday afternoon, police in Salisbury, Maryland, responded to a call reporting that a truck had been found in a ditch on Old Ocean City Road, according to WBOC.

“Investigators said the driver of the Toyota, identified as Hathaway, allegedly called his wife and told her he was OK but that someone turned in front of him and he had to swerve into a ditch. Hathaway’s wife also allegedly heard him say that he was OK to concerned citizens that stopped to check on him, according to police. By the time EMS and troopers arrived, Hathaway was not breathing and slumped over the center console. He was immediately transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. There was no airbag deployment, according to investigators,” the outlet reported.

Police say that the truck that Hathaway had been riding in was not severely damaged, wherefore, it is unclear how Hathaway died. An investigation has been ongoing since Hathaway’s truck was found.

Hathaway is survived by his wife, Mary, and their newborn baby girl, Molly. The Ocean City Fishing Community has made a donation page on Facebook in an effort to help Mary and Molly during this difficult time. So far, more than $58,000 has been raised.

“On December 15 Mary’s husband William Joseph Hathaway a.k.a Willbilly, passed away suddenly in a car accident. He was an exceptional human being whose passion was the sea. He always brightened the day of anyone he met. His wife and new born baby girl he was most proud of. Due to his untimely death, we are asking for donations to help them stay on their feet while trying to survive this tragedy. Thank you in advance,” reads a description on Facebook.