WWE TLC 2018 Results And Highlights: Braun Strowman And Baron Corbin Segment Was Excellent

Usually, non-wrestling segments on WWE pay-per-views aren’t very good. On Sunday at WWE TLC, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Heath Slater, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Finn Balor, Apollo Crews and Kurt Angle helped put together something simple, but entertaining.

Strowman is still recovering from elbow surgery, a legit injury. Strowman was expected to be counted out as Corbin didn’t expect him to show up for the match. Had he no-showed, Corbin would win by forfeit, and he’d be made the permanent Raw general manager if Strowman didn’t arrive.

According to the stipulations, a Strowman win would secure him a one-on-one shot at Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship. Strowman will get his shot, but the way it came about is what made this a successful segment.

Strowman showed just as guest referee Slater’s count hit 7. Strowman came to the ring with his arm in a sling but quickly revealed his plan.

Strowman arranged for all of the Superstars Corbin has wronged during his interim tenure to assist him.

Crews, Roode, Gable, Balor, Angle, and even Slater took turns attacking Corbin with chairs, and then finally, all of the men performed their finishing moves on the Lone Wolf. Strowman calmly climbed into the ring and placed his foot on Corbin’s chest while Slater counted 1,2,3. Corbin’s fall from power is just in time for Vince McMahon’s return to Raw, which is scheduled for Monday.

McMahon is apparently coming to shake things up, which most believe is in response to declining ratings for WWE’s flagship show. With Raw now temporarily without a GM, anything can happen on Monday. McMahon might make himself the new GM or perhaps no one will be placed in that on-camera role.

In any case, these developments plant a seed for what was already shaping up to be a compelling episode of Monday Night Raw. Don’t expect Angle to fall right back into the job. It seems as if something special is brewing.

This segment accomplished everything it set out to do.

Grade: A