YouTube Rewind 2018: Here’s What People Think of It

YouTube’s annual celebration of the biggest trends on the site released today, and viewers are chiming in on what they think about it on Twitter.

At the time of writing, YouTube Rewind 2018 is number one on the Trending list and has over 9 million views. It has 439,000 likes and 669,000 dislikes.

Here’s what people are saying about YouTube Rewind 2018:

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of what people are saying about YouTube Rewind 2018. These are just some of the biggest patterns we’ve seen about discussions of the video on Twitter.

Many people liked it.

You know what? I liked this. It knew that it couldn’t please everyone and ran with that. It focussed on a small handful of creators, tried it’s best to be self aware, didn’t push any particular agenda, and didn’t overstay it’s welcome. I think this was a good one 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/QWA0L35OC6 — Thomas ‘TomSka’ Ridgewell (@thetomska) December 6, 2018

#YouTubeRewind always makes me cry for some reason. i'm so proud of everyone that was in it this year and has ever been in it. i love you all. — Emma "It's Christmas Now" Yacula (@emmaayacula) December 6, 2018

Many were excited to see their favorite creators in action, especially fans of the animation community.

While this year’s #YouTubeRewind was wildly unfocused, I’m happy that animation was featured. Too bad many of the best animators were driven off the platform by the algorithm not supporting their work years ago. — Michael Barryte 🎞🏕 (@belatedmedia) December 6, 2018

why no one thank ninja on battle bus 😭😭😭 he is just doing his job 😓#YouTubeRewind not teaching kids manors!!! — Fitz (@GoodGuyFitz) December 6, 2018

Katya y Trixie en el #YouTubeRewind.. another win for the gays pic.twitter.com/tQlXmu4Y4p — José Delgado 💚 (@joseledelgado) December 6, 2018

Many creators shared gratitude that they were asked to be included.

them: "So for this year's #YouTubeRewind you're going to be dressed as goofy 1920s waiters in @MollyBOfficial's dog's dream 🐶 where you're lovingly serving him a feast with @RosannaPansino." us: "YES. Wonderful. Couldn't have been cast more appropriately." 👍 pic.twitter.com/GZS7TIYYNl — The Try Guys (@tryguys) December 6, 2018

Many fans pointed out that some of the biggest moments of the platform were missing. While the video made reference to popular moments like the rise of Fortnite coverage, creators sharing their struggles with mental health and mukbang food challenges, fans expressed disappointment that moments like the boxing match between Logan Paul and Briton KSI, Shane Dawson’s documentary on Jake Paul and the current state of YouTube, and the feud between PewDiePie and T-Series weren’t referenced.

As YouTube uses its Rewind video to promote itself, it’s understandable not to reference moments made by controversial YouTubers. Logan Paul was responsible for one of the earliest and biggest controversies in the year for the platform when he filmed himself encountering a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara forest. Last year, PewDiePie paid two Indian men to hold up a sign saying “death to all Jews” as a joke in one of his videos, causing him to lose deals with YouTube and Disney. Later that year, he said the n-word during a livestream.

#YouTubeRewind is trash. No references to #ShaneDawson, “Black Panther”, “This Is America”, Pewdiepie vs T-Series. No Ariana, no 88rising, no Trisha for mukbang. And you shove in a cringey recreation of “Idol” without mentioning BTS’ name AFTER deleting views on that exact video? — Riddhi Chakraborty (@thisisridz) December 6, 2018

#youtuberewind was cringey af this year, and they missed most of the things i care about. where was pewdiepie?

ksi vs logan?

shane dawson?

david dobrik? — andrew quo🤘🏼 (@AndrewQuo) December 6, 2018

The #YouTubeRewind sucks. It was cringy as fuck and who the fuck thought it was a good idea to put them in a forest after the whole Logan Paul thing? Also where the fuck is PewDiePie? — Daniel (@thedan41) December 6, 2018

was not even a fucking rewind. no relevant youtubers. no relevant topics. left out pretty much everything that happened on youtube in 2018 and everyone that rose to the top. ridiculous #youtuberewind — liz (@ultraskeletal) December 6, 2018

That being said, it appears there was a small reference to PewDiePie made by Jaiden Animations, or at least his chair.

This year’s YouTube rewind may have no Pewdiepie, but IT HAD HIS $399 CHAIR IN IT!

The 9 year old army takes these small victories #YouTubeRewind pic.twitter.com/F9sOGm1XFt — Lunatic J (@LunaticJTV) December 6, 2018

Over the years, some people have complained that YouTube Rewind was filled with mostly creators they don’t recognize. This year was no different.

Not even going to watch #YouTubeRewind because i know it’s going to be all old youtubers no one watches anymore, with a overplayed song that doesn’t reflect youtube in 2018 what so ever — Dariush 🎄 (@dariush0901) December 6, 2018

YouTube Rewind 2018 included a section possibly referencing BTS’s “Idol,” which earned over 100 million views in six days making it the fastest music video of the year to exceed 100 million views according to Billboard. However, many people have accused YouTube of deleting views from the video and found it gauche that they would choose to reference it in YouTube Rewind 2018.

Army's: remember when you deleted idols views and ignored our complaints about it YouTube:#YouTubeRewindpic.twitter.com/cEGdPYMUou — abs🍃 | (@jintrohope) December 6, 2018

Brave of them to put idol in for the clout while they literally deleted millions of it’s views a few months ago #YouTubeRewind pic.twitter.com/tBd3iu1eMV — W🧣🎁 (@agustww) December 6, 2018

Just watched #YouTubeRewind and apparently YouTube is fine with freezing and removing views on bts music videos but still uses their song for their shitty rewind. — 🐰💞 (@sparklingbun) December 6, 2018

YouTube : deletes views and likes etc YouTube: uses Bts for views in #youtuberewind Armys: call youtube out YouTube: pic.twitter.com/CDgWCXS8ti — linnie 🌟 (@Omelasjjk) December 6, 2018

It’s important to note that, according to Google’s support page, YouTube will delete views that their algorithms deem invalid, such as those made by bots. They only show views that their systems believe to be valid in the first couple of hours after a video is released and views are updated more and more frequently. Sometimes the view counts will appear to freeze or slow down because the algorithm is adjusting the views to be more accurate.

