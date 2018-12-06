YouTube Rewind 2018: Here’s What People Think of It

YouTube’s annual celebration of the biggest trends on the site released today, and viewers are chiming in on what they think about it on Twitter.
At the time of writing, YouTube Rewind 2018 is number one on the Trending list and has over 9 million views. It has 439,000 likes and 669,000 dislikes.
Here’s what people are saying about YouTube Rewind 2018:
Note: This is not a comprehensive list of what people are saying about YouTube Rewind 2018. These are just some of the biggest patterns we’ve seen about discussions of the video on Twitter.
Many people liked it.
Many were excited to see their favorite creators in action, especially fans of the animation community.
Many creators shared gratitude that they were asked to be included.
Many fans pointed out that some of the biggest moments of the platform were missing. While the video made reference to popular moments like the rise of Fortnite coverage, creators sharing their struggles with mental health and mukbang food challenges, fans expressed disappointment that moments like the boxing match between Logan Paul and Briton KSI, Shane Dawson’s documentary on Jake Paul and the current state of YouTube, and the feud between PewDiePie and T-Series weren’t referenced.
As YouTube uses its Rewind video to promote itself, it’s understandable not to reference moments made by controversial YouTubers. Logan Paul was responsible for one of the earliest and biggest controversies in the year for the platform when he filmed himself encountering a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara forest. Last year, PewDiePie paid two Indian men to hold up a sign saying “death to all Jews” as a joke in one of his videos, causing him to lose deals with YouTube and Disney. Later that year, he said the n-word during a livestream.
That being said, it appears there was a small reference to PewDiePie made by Jaiden Animations, or at least his chair.
Over the years, some people have complained that YouTube Rewind was filled with mostly creators they don’t recognize. This year was no different.
YouTube Rewind 2018 included a section possibly referencing BTS’s “Idol,” which earned over 100 million views in six days making it the fastest music video of the year to exceed 100 million views according to Billboard. However, many people have accused YouTube of deleting views from the video and found it gauche that they would choose to reference it in YouTube Rewind 2018.
It’s important to note that, according to Google’s support page, YouTube will delete views that their algorithms deem invalid, such as those made by bots. They only show views that their systems believe to be valid in the first couple of hours after a video is released and views are updated more and more frequently. Sometimes the view counts will appear to freeze or slow down because the algorithm is adjusting the views to be more accurate.
Did you enjoy YouTube Rewind 2018? Let us know in the comment section below.
To see what people thought of last year’s YouTube Rewind video, click the link below.
READ NEXT: YouTube Rewind 2017: Here’s What People Think of It