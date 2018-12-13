Complete Cast List for ‘YouTube Rewind 2018’ Video

In honor of 2018’s top videos, YouTube released their annual “Rewind” video featuring some of the most popular YouTubers and content. The video, which YouTube defined as “celebrating the videos, people, music and moments that defined 2018,” is now the most-disliked video on YouTube’s entire platform. According to The Verge, this number surpasses the previous holder of the “most disliked video” title, which was Justin Beiber’s “Baby” (that video has been accumulating dislikes over 8 years, while “YouTube 2018 Rewind” was uploaded only a week ago).
The video’s like and dislike counter indicates that, as of 9:00am ET on December 13 (the video was uploaded on December 6), “YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind | #YouTubeRewind” has 10 million dislikes and only 2.1 million likes. The just over 8-minute video has been viewed over 120 million times.
YouTube credits the following pop-culture stars in the video (in alphabetical order):
10Ocupados
Adam Rippon
Afros e Afins por Nátaly Neri
Alisha Marie
Ami Rodriguez
Anwar Jibawi
AsapSCIENCE
AuthenticGames
BB Ki Vines
Bearhug
Bie The Ska
Bilingirl Chika
Bokyem TV
CajuTV
Casey Neistat
Caspar
Cherrygumms
Collins Key
Dagi Bee
Desimpedidos
Diva Depressão
Dolan Twins
Domics
Dotty TV
Elle Mills
emma chamberlain
Enes Batur
EnjoyPhoenix
EroldStory
FAP TV
FavijTV
Fischer’s
Furious Jumper
Gabbie Hanna
GamingWithKev
GEN HALILINTAR
Gongdaesang
gymvirtual
Hannah Stocking
HikakinTV
How Ridiculous
illymation
ItsFunneh
JaidenAnimations
James Charles
John Oliver
Jordindian
Jubilee Media
JukiLop
julioprofe
Katya Zamolodchikova
Kaykai Salaider
Kelly MissesVlog
Krystal Yam & family
LA LATA
Lachlan
LaurDIY
Lele Pons
Life Noggin
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
LosPolinesios
Lucas the Spider
Luisito Comunica (Rey Palomo)
Luzu
Lyna
Manual do Mundo
Markiplier
Marques Brownlee
Marshmello
Mason Ramsey
Me Poupe!
Merrell Twins
Michael Dapaah
MissRemiAshten
mmoshaya
Molly Burke
Ms Yeah
Muro Pequeno
Nick Eh 30
NikkieTutorials
Ninja
Noor Stars
Pautips
Pinkfong Baby Shark
Pozzi
Primitive Technology
RobleisIUTU
Rosanna Pansino
Rudy Mancuso
Safiya Nygaard
Sam Tsui
SamHarveyUK
SHALOM BLAC
Simone Giertz
skinnyindonesian24
Sofia Castro
@StrayRogue and @DitzyFlama (Bongo Cat)
sWooZie
Tabbes
Technical Guruji
The Try Guys
TheKateClapp
TheOdd1sOut
Tiền Zombie v4
Trevor Noah
Trixie Mattel
Wengie
WhinderssonNunes
Will Smith
Yammy
Yes Theory
Many of the Youtubers featured in the video have posted videos, since the Rewind’s release, explaining why they believe it doesn’t work as a representation of 2018’s YouTube culture.
The video opens with actor Will Smith looking out at a mountain range from a balcony. He turns and addresses the camera, saying “If I controlled Rewind, I would want Fortnite and Marques Brownlee.” He snaps his fingers, and that’s what he gets, along with a handful of other famous YouTubers dressed like characters from the hit game. The video continues with this format: someone suggests what they’d like to see in Rewind, and their wish is granted instantaneously. They break out into a K-Pop music video, throw a royal wedding, and do the “#InMyFeelingsChallenge,” before pausing to reflect on “everyone who managed to do something bigger than themselves this year” and the diversity reflected on YouTube this year. To conclude, they fulfill a handful of viewers’ requests for the wrap-up video, taken from user comments. Fortnite dancing, Baby Shark, ASMR, and the outfits from Kanye West’s “I Love It” all find their way into the end of the video.