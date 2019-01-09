9Mag Ink Tattoo Shop, Black Ink Crew: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

9Mag Tattoo Shop is featured in Black Ink Crew Chicago, and is considered a hot spot tattoo shop for hip-hop elites, athletes and celebrities. The shop has been around since 2013.

VH1’s synopsis for the new season of Black Ink Crew Chicago reads: “Ryan is back on the throne, but it’ll take more than a piece of paper to rebuild 9MAG. Now that Ryan has control of the shop’s lease, the real work of reuniting the 9MAG family after their ugly split begins. Will Van finally forgive Ryan? Is Charmaine ready to let go of Loyal Ink? And can the original crew get along with Ryan’s new artists? It’s time to find out.”

Here’s what we know about 9Mag Tattoo Shop:

Ryan Henry Owns The Shop & Has Been Freehand Tattooing for 10 Years

Henry is a freehand tattoo artist who has been tattooing since 2009, according to his bio on the 9Mag website. In 2013, Henry opened 9Mag and has been considered one of the top tattoo artists in Chicago ever since. As the shop grew, Henry and the other artists in his shop were recognized for their talent, which led to the shop being featured on VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago.

“With a consistently growing expertise in his favorite style, traditional Japanese art and creative freehand, Ryan is able to take his clients ideas and transform them into custom artwork,” his bio reads. “He is available by appointment only in the 9MAG tattoo studio and often travels across the US joining the best artists in the world at tattoo conventions and as a guest artist in multiple tattoo shops.”

Van, Another 9Mag Artist, Was Born & Raised in Chicago & Owns His Own Clothing Line

Do y'all think that the beef between Ryan and Van will stay dead this time? #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/0VABE1R6On — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) January 10, 2019

Van, another featured artist at 9Mag, was born and raised in Chicago, and is a full-time father as well as a tattoo artist. In addition to his time at 9Mag, Van also launched his own clothing line called CHICAGORILLA. Although Van has been struggling with his relationship with the other artists at 9Mag, he hasn’t been able to leave the shop behind and says that he helped build 9Mag’s brand.

“After defending what he believes to be the truth about who built 9MAG and trying to build his own Loyal Ink, Van finds himself almost completely detached from 9MAG,” his bio on VH1 reads. “Now that Loyal Ink is done, Van wants back into the brand he says he helped create.”

Phor is a Rapper, Song Writer & Tattoo Artist

Phor has established himself as a reputable tattoo artist and a successful rapper and musician. After landing a spot on Black Ink Crew, VH1 allowed Phor to showcase his love for music which led to the release of two albums – “Sacrifice” released in 2015 on iTunes and “Lightning Bug” released in 2016 on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and more. You can hear his music played throughout the series and on various radio stations.

“Phor is at a personal crossroads in his life,” his VH1 bio reads. “After establishing himself as both a reputable artist in both the tattoo world and the music game, Phor is trying to focus his energy on his music career, while deciding to stand behind Ryan and reclaim his position at 9MAG.”

His popular single “Chi-Town” has become almost an anthem for the city, and Phor continues trying to juggle his touring schedule along with his appointments at 9Mag.

The Shop Has a 4.4 Star Rating on Google & 4.7 on Facebook, With Issues Often Involving Inconsistent Hours

9Mag has been reviewed by hundreds of people, both on social media and on Google. Google’s rating is just a hair lower than on Facebook, but there are generally positive reviews about the shop on both platforms, although many involve opinions on the show and cast members, and not the actual shop.

“Coo people, loved the vibe. Very intelligent and positive person to be around. Thanks for treating us like people, and not an outsider. AWESOME DUDE!!!” one user wrote on Google. Another wrote: “Van was awesome and very welcoming! I have 15 tattoos and this by far is the best one #16!! Will definitely be back for more.”

However, after sifting through hundreds of reviews, the majority of the negative reviews stem more from issues with inconsistent hours of operation and deposits for piercings.

“Paid my deposit for a piercing with Don on 5/30. I had to email him or his assistant to inquire about an appointment date before my trip to Chicago. Arrived a hour before my appointment and no one is there. I have no contact info for Don but for an email address,” another Google user wrote. “Also reached out to Phor about getting a coverup and he never replied back to me. I like the show but damn…have y’all gotten that big headed that your customer skills have declined? The website states that the business would be open but no one was there. All I want back is my deposit…I will take my business elsewhere.”

Another wrote: “My daughter made an appointment with Don on 5/30/18 and placed a deposit for a nose piercing. Her appointment was scheduled for July 22nd at 4:30 pm. We arrived way before time and were met with locked doors. After knocking and waiting for a period of time still no one appeared. We sent an email to the link provided when making the initial appointment and were so kindly informed that the deposit was NON-REFUNDABLE. What kind of business are these people running? Is this establishment for entertainment purposes only or what? If I could give this place no star I would. Professionalism is key and great customer service plays a part also. Please know that this review is not a reflection of 9 Mag but of the newly named company LOYAL INK. Don’t waste your time. It seems like fame has gotten the best of them.”

Henry Was Involved in a Documentary Titled “Color Outside The Lines”

In 2011, he was chosen to assist famous tattoo artist Miya Bailey to help educate the public on the history of black tattoo culture and highlight the artists that are creating a new culture around black ink today, including releasing a 2012 film called “Color Outside the Lines: A Tattoo Documentary.”

The documentary gives highlights the history, struggles and triumphs of African-American tattoo artists in the industry. Check out the full synopsis below:

“Struggle, Joy, Failure, Success; words like these could serve as the backdrop for the next big hollywood blockbuster, or as a description of a tattoo artists life. Color Outside the Lines is the first film that provides a deep look into the history, culture and lives of the world’s top black tattoo artists. Creating a film that would accurately tell the stories of these amazing artists, was initially a dream that manifested into a reality when world renowned tattoo artist, Miya Bailey linked with burgeoning filmmaker Artemus Jenkins. After three years of filming and tattooing everywhere from Atlanta to Amsterdam, this film is here to make sure the story and legacies of these artists will live on forever.”

