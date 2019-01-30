Rachael Gordon, Ace Frehley’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ace Frehley, a founding member of Kiss, said in a Facebook post that Gene Simmons groped and propositioned his wife, Rachael Gordon. Frehley wrote the scathing 330-word status update late on January 29. Frehley says that, on an unspecified date, Simmons “groped my wife and propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back.” Frehley, 67, said that his wife, 51, was about to sue Simmons until she convinced her to call it off. Gordon reposted her husband’s post on her Facebook page.

Frehley also remarked on Simmons’ “slanderous remarks” about the former-Kiss guitarist’s “bad habits over the years has cost me millions of dollars.” Frehley wrote that he is now 12 years sober. He added his belief that Simmons is a just an a**hole sex addict who’s being sued by multiple women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gordon Said in 2014 that Frehley Would Thank Gene Simmons for Getting Him Sober

In September 2014, Gordon ranted at “Kiss & Tell” author Gordon G.G. Gebert in a phone call that Gebert uploaded online. Gordon accused Gebert of writing lies about Frehley online. The two go back and forward with each party accusing the other of slandering each other. Gebert told Gordon about one of Frehley’s previous girlfriends, Kim, who committed suicide of the guitarist, the author claimed.

Gebert also said that Frehley accused the author of embezzling money of the years. Gebert said he would make peace with the guitarist if he got an apology. While Gordon went on to talk about her pride in Frehley becoming sober. Gebert went on to say that he deserves some credit for Frehley getting sober. Gordon said that Frehely credits Gene Simmons with helping him get sober.

2. Gordon Is a Singer Who Had a ‘Moderate’ Hit Record in Germany

Gordon, a San Diego native, is a singer in her own right. An online 2013 profile compares her singing style to the Heart and The Bangles. Gordon told the San Diego Reader, “I’m into all sorts of things. There’s some garage rock, some power pop, and some folk. I grew up in the ’70s, so there’s all those influences from AM radio.” The same article refers to Gordon as having a “moderate” hit record in Germany which led to coverage in the German edition of Rolling Stone. Gordon went on to say that she has recorded with classic-rock Gods Foreigner. Gordon has released two albums, “Rock ‘N’ Roll Girl” and “The Coming of Spring.”

Gordon then pointed to the problems created by her gender when it came to booking gigs. Gordon said, “It’s very hard to get someone to stop looking at your ass and listen to what you’re saying…believe it or not, it’s still considered pretty wild to be a girl fronting a rock band. Occasionally you’ll see a girl fronting a punk band, but that doesn’t count.” The piece concludes by saying that Gordon was living in north San Diego where she had written lyrics to Frehley’s solo album, “Space Invaders.”

3. Frehley & Simmons Last Performed Together in October 2018

Frehley was twice a member of Kiss, he left in 1982 only to return in 1996 for the band’s reunion tour. He left again in 2002 to pursue a solo career. In October 2018, it was reported that Frehley had joined his former bandmates in appearances on the Kiss Kruise. Frehley was responding to comments Simmons made in an interview with Guitar World in which the frontman said, “Would we welcome Ace or Peter to jump up onstage for a song or two? Of course. Could we depend on either Ace or Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your f***ng life.” Simmons went on to say that Frehley was fired three times from the band, something the guitarist denied in his Facebook post.

4. Gordon & Frehley Met While He Was on Tour in 2008

Frehley told Noisey in a 2014 interview, “I’m engaged to a Jewish lady! I’ve been with her for five years. Her name is Rachael Gordon and she’s a singer-songwriter.”

Frehley told the San Diego Union-Tribune in January 2017 that he had moved to the city in 2011. Frehley said in the interview, “We lived in a penthouse overlooking the park. Now, we’ve got an acre of property and I have a much bigger (home recording) studio and a private backyard with a putting green, a pool and a trampoline. It takes me longer to get to the airport, but I like it better because we have more room and it’s much more peaceful. I think I’ll be very creative here. I just finished (installing) my studio and think I might start recording next week.”

5. Gordon Describes Herself on Her Facebook Page as a ‘Singer, Artist, Writer, Dancer, Muse, Professional Weirdo’

On her Facebook page, Gordon describes herself as a “singer, artist, writer, dancer, muse.,professional weirdo.” Gordon was asked in a 2003 interview about what she thought the funniest description of her music was, Gordon replied, “ell, keep in mind that I hated it, but the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote that I was a ‘Nancy Sinatra wannabe’ in a review. At least they ran a good picture. They obviously didn’t listen to the music very closely. Most people get it.”

