Rachael Gordon, Ace Frehley Says Gene Simmons Groped His Wife

Ace Frehley, a founding member of Kiss, said in a Facebook post that Gene Simmons groped and propositioned his wife, Rachael Gordon. Frehley wrote the scathing 330-word status update late on January 29. Frehley says that, on an unspecified date, Simmons “groped my wife and propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back.” Frehley said that his wife was about to sue Simmons until she convinced her to call it off. Gordon reposted her husband’s post on her Facebook page.

Frehley also remarked on Simmons’ “slanderous remarks” about the former-Kiss guitarist’s “bad habits over the years has cost me millions of dollars.” Frehley wrote that he is now 12 years sober. He added his belief that Simmons is a just an a**hole sex addict who’s being sued by multiple women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet.”

Frehley & Simmons Last Performed Together in October 2018

Frehley was twice a member of Kiss, he left in 1982 only to return in 1996 for the band’s reunion tour. He left again in 2002 to pursue a solo career. In October 2018, it was reported that Frehley had joined his former bandmates in appearances on the Kiss Kruise. Frehley was responding to comments Simmons made in an interview with Guitar World in which the frontman said, “Would we welcome Ace or Peter to jump up onstage for a song or two? Of course. Could we depend on either Ace or Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your f***ng life.” Simmons went on to say that Frehley was fired three times from the band, something the guitarist denied in his Facebook post.

Gordon is a singer in her own right. An online profile compares her singing style to the Heart and The Bangles.

