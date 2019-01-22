‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 2019 Spoilers & Live Updates

America’s Got Talent: The Champions returns on NBC with new acts for episode 3 of the franchise’s global all-star season. Two contestants will be voted through by American viewers tonight. This post will be updating live throughout the episode, as it is revealed which performers will be moving on to the next round of competition. Beware of spoilers below.

The first performer of the night was DJ Arch Jnr, who won South Africa’s Got Talent season 6 in 2015 when he was only 3 years old. After introducing himself to the judges and announcing he was there to “defend [his] talent,” he got the audience and judges dancing with his DJ performance. Mel B told him he has incredible rhythm and Simon Cowell told him that they need to be talking after the show because “I’ve got some plans for you.”

Next up was Darcy Oake, a magician who originally appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and finished in 5th place. Cowell said that Oake was asked back to the show because he’s one of the past contestants who he thinks, looking back, could have won. Darcy invited judge Howie Mandel to come up to the stage and participate along with a randomly-selected audience member. Once they were positioned, Oake asked judge Heidi Klum to the stage, who he placed onto a board that Howie and the audience member were holding up.