‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 1/28/19 Spoilers – Who Made It Through Tonight?

America’s Got Talent: The Champions returned tonight with a new set of acts. Two contestants were voted through tonight. Which acts made it through? Find out here, as well as a live update of the show.

Tonight’s performers included singer Kechi, comedian Drew Lynch, singer Brian Justin Crum, comedic mime Tape Face, the Texas Tenors, Paul Zerdin, dance group Moonlight Brothers, magician Issy Simpson, Paul Potts, and Kenichi Ebina.

Who Made It Through?

Kechi received the golden buzzer from Simon, automatically making it through to the finals.

The second act voted through to the finals was Brian Justin Crum.

Live Episode Recap

Issy Simpson was the first to take to the stage with a jaw-dropping magic trick. She was able to guess not only Howie’s cards but a random word that Simon took out of a book. The judges were impressed, with Mel B hailing the young magician “mind-blowing.”

Next, The Texas Tenors performed. They were last on AGT a year before Howie joined the show. Since then, they’ve debuted two albums on the Billboard Classical Charts. The group sang Unchained Melody and had everyone waving their cell phone lights by the end of the performance. All four judges gave them a standing ovation. “Your voices blend together well. I really liked it,” Mel B said. “You have set the bar very high,” Howie added. And Simon even said that they got better with age.

Comedian Drew Lynch is the runner up from season 10 of the show. He earned the golden buzzer from Howie on his season. On tonight’s episode, Lynch delivered some heavy-hitting jokes. While three of the judges commended his jokes, Simon said that he didn’t think it was Lynch’s top performance.

Paul Zerdin won his season of America’s Got Talent. He came to AGT with a fun ventriloquist routine and welcomed Sam to the stage after a few warm-up jokes. He then continued to beatbox and sing at the same time– as himself, and as Sam the puppet– something that we all thought was impossible. Howie said that Paul took the art form of ventriloquism and made it an art form. Heidi called the act absolutely seamless. Simon, lastly, added that while he thought it was funny, he didn’t think it was a step up from where he was before.

Next to perform was the Moonlight brothers, who recently won Denmark’s Got Talent. The dance group performed a choreographed routine that had the whole audience on the feet clapping. Mel B congratulated them for their performance but said that she wanted more from their performance. Howie agreed that they should up the game.

Tape Face really impressed the judges. His performance had Terry Crews stripping and Howie DJing. But will it be enough to get him voted through to the finals?

Kechi Okwuchi was the next performer. The Nigerian-American singer is one of two people to survive the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005, that took the lives of 107 people. Kechi sang “You Are The Reason”. Howie praised Kechi’s performance, telling her that she is a champion of life. Kechi received the golden buzzer on tonight’s episode from Simon.

Brian Justin Crum was the next singer. He placed fourth in season 11. The singer belted out “Your Song” by Elton John, and Howie commended his vocal chops. “You are a champion, you are a winner,” Howie said. Mel called him “brilliant” a number of times, and Simon, lastly, said he thinks he’s certainly got a shot at making it through.

Kenichi Ebina was the final performer of the night. He won America’s Got Talent in 2013. Mel B said that she would have liked to see a smaller scale production, while Simon said it was an original and fantastic performance.