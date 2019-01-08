‘AGT: Champions’ Time, TV Schedule & Channel

America’s Got Talent is back with a special season, focusing on former champions and talented acts from past shows. AGT: Champions is here. Get the rundown on the show’s schedule, what time it airs, what channel to watch and more info below.

“AGT CHAMPIONS” TIME & SCHEDULE: The premiere of the new season airs on January 7, 2019, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. The show schedule will run once per week, on Monday nights, in the same time slot. The finale may vary in time. Each week, at the beginning, only two acts will move forward from each group. Tune in to see some of your favorites from past seasons on the AGT stage.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” CHANNEL: NBC – Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations by clicking here.

HOW TO WATCH “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“AGT CHAMPIONS” JUDGES: The normal judges on the show have returned for another season. They include Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B. Mandel is also currently hosting the revival of Deal or No Deal.

“AGT CHAMPIONS” HOST: Previously, the host of the show was Tyra Banks, but she has made the decision to quit the show and now Terry Crews is the host. Before making the decision to leave the show, Banks told Access Hollywood in November 2018, “I think I had a really nice run with AGT. I had a lot, a lot of fun. I’m really focusing on Life-Size. I’m going to be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year. I’m not so sure, but if I don’t come back, I had a lot of fun.” According to People, Banks left AGT to focus on other TV projects and movies.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT CHAMPIONS” ACTS:

Alex Magala

Angelica Hale

Ashleigh and Sully

Attraction

Bianca Ryan

Billy & Emily England

Brian Justin Crum

The Clairvoyants

Colin Cloud

Cosentino

Courtney Hadwin

Cristina Ramos

Darci Lynne Farmer

Darcy Oake

DDF Crew

Deadly Games

DJ Arch Jnr

Drew Lynch

Issy Simpson

Jackie Evancho

Jon Dorenbos

Justice Crew

Kechi Okwuchi

Kenichi Ebina

Kseniya Simonova

Light Balance

Lost Voice Guy

Moonlight Brothers

Paul Potts

Paul Zerdin

Piff the Magic Dragon

Preacher Lawson Comedian

Prince Poppycock

The Professional Regurgitator

Ryan Stock & AmberLynn

Sal Valentinetti

Samuel J. Comroe

Sara and Hero

Shin Lim

Sofie Dossi

Sons of Serendip

Susan Boyle

Tape Face

Taylor Williamson

The Texas Tenors

Tokio Myers

Tom Cotter

Uzeyer Novruzov

Vicki Barbolak

Viktor Kee