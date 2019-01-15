‘AGT The Champions 2019’ Spoilers: Who Made It Through Tonight?

Who made it through on tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent?

This evening’s episode was jam-packed with top-notch performances. Deadly Games made it through to the next round. Cristina Ramos also advanced to the finals after winning the top audience score.

Who exactly is Deadly Games? The duo, also known as Alfredo & Anna Silva, is a knife thrower duo. They first appeared on Season 11 of America’s Got Talent.

Alfredo and Anna met eight years ago before their audition. They married just two years later.

In an interview with Carter Matt in August 2016, Alfredo was asked how long he’s been doing the act. He responded, “It’s a long story. I’m a sixth-generation performer, so I learned how to throw knives when I was twelve years old. I quit for a while because there were other things that I do; one of them is the globe of death, I love to ride the motorcycle in the globe of death. I stuck with that for a while, and then I decided to do the knife-throwing [again] … Now it’s been exactly six years since I started doing this professionally.”

Last week, Susan Boyle and Preacher Lawson made it through to the next round on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

And what went down on tonight’s show?

Tonight, Terry Crews welcomed Darci Lynn to the stage with her (and Oscar’s) rendition of “Rollin On the River”. She earned a standing ovation from the judges, with Simon telling her she blew him away and that she deserves to be the world champion.

Next to take the stage was Ashleigh & Sully. Ashley won Britain’s Got Talent with her dog Pudsey a few years ago. Sadly, Pudsey has since passed away. Sully, who is 5-years-old, was ready to show he’s got what it takes to be on AGT and he certainly proved himself, with the judges calling him a champion.

Light Balance had an epic performance, and all four judges stood up to congratulate them on their hard work. Taylor Williamson made Simon laugh; but Simon said that he could feel Taylor’s nerves. (Mel B. agreed).

DDF Crew admitted they trained for a very long time for their performance on tonight’s show. Howie wasn’t pumped with their performance, saying it “didn’t blow him away.” Mel B. found it exciting as well, as did Heidi.

Viktor Kee really impressed the judges, with everything boasting that he set the bar high. “You set a whole tableau,” Howie explained. “It’s up to the superfans to allow you to go further,” he added.