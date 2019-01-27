Alan Alda’s Parkinson’s Disease

Tonight, Alan Alda is set to receive the Screen Actor Guild’s Life Achievement Award at the 25th annual SAG Awards on January 27. He is slated to be awarded the accolade from none other than Tom Hanks.

Last year, the M.A.S.H. actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s three and a half years prior.

The actor shared the news on CBS This Morning, saying that he first started to notice symptoms when his thumb would twitch during TV interviews. “I thought, ‘It’s probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad turn point of view,’ but that’s not where I am.”

He continued, “The reason I want to talk about it in public is that I was diagnosed three and a half years ago and I’ve had a full life since then… I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook, I started this new podcast.”

Speaking on CBS, Alan added that he was extremely proactive in asking his doctors for a diagnosis once he started having dreams. “I was having a dream that someone was attacking me and I threw a sack of potatoes at them, but what I was really doing was throwing a pillow at my wife,” he explained. “I didn’t have any (other) symptoms, the doctor said, ‘Why do you want a scan? You don’t have any symptoms,’ and I said, ‘I want to know if there’s any I can do, I want to do it before things start to show up.’ ”

According to Web MD, Parkinson’s affects the nerves in the brain that produce dopamine. The symptoms of the disease include tremors, changes in speeches and gait, and muscle rigidity. Although there is no cure, treatments can help relieve many symptoms of Parkinson’s. Other celebrities with the disease include actor Michael J. Fox and singer Neil Diamond. According to Griswold Home Care, most people can live up to twenty years after their diagnosis of Parkinson’s.

At 82-years-old, Alda is one of the most experienced and accomplished actors in the world. He is a six-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner and appeared in all 251 episodes of the CBS series MASH.

He recently told Variety, “I’ve played people who were either villains or they weren’t totally nice guys at least half the time through my life, and every time I play one somebody says, ‘boy, you’ve never done that before… So I must have covered America with the slime of my amiability a little more than I thought I would.”

Aldan’s breakthrough came at the ripe age of 9, during a performance with his father, Broadway and film actor Robert Alda. He tells Variety of the experience, “I was shaking like a leaf from nervousness… When I came out on stage, I could feel the warmth of the spotlight and I started to relax — and a few seconds later I got my first laugh. There must have been a thousand people in uniform laughing at this 9-year-old kid and I felt such a surge of power like I’d never felt before.”

Be sure to tune into the SAG awards tonight to watch Alda receive his Lifetime Achievement Award.