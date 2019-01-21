Alby Rydes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alby Rydes, a porn star, was rumored to have had NBA star Iman Shumpert’s baby after she had a threesome with the former Knick and his wife, Teyana Taylor. The completely unfounded rumor, which has been strenuously denied by Taylor, first appeared on the Instagram account for a gossip blog named The Neighborhood Talk.

Taylor has responded to the unfounded rumor by saying that she had never met Alby Rydes, 28. As the rumors spread across social media, Taylor deleted her Instagram page. Many users took that to mean there might be some credibility to the rumor. Taylor wrote on Twitter, “I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life. 2. My page is gone because I’m upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn “WTP” video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dum he know I’d kill him.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alby Rydes Has Called the Rumors ‘Fake’

Alby Rydes has also said that there is no truth to the gossip. On her Instagram story, Rydes said that the rumors were “fake” and that “time is too short to get caught up in empty drama.” Rydes goers on saying, “Whoever is spreading these rumors just know ITS FAKE NEWS AND IT AINT HIS BABY.” Rydes says the father of her baby is “the man I was dating and that main aint Iman.” Posts on Rydes’ Instagram page show that she gave birth to her baby in November 2018.

In a follow-up post, Rydes wrote, “If people were this quick to follow their dreams and be positive they would be somewhere in life but instead they here entertaining fake rumors and reading negativity.”

2. Rydes Began in Porn in 2013

According to Rydes’ IMDb page, Rydes is a native of Miami and is of Cuban and Albanian heritage. Although Rydes herself says she is from Albania. She began making pornographic movies in 2013 for studios such as Evil Angel, Bang Productions and Wicked Pictures. That page gives Rydes’ 25 movie credits. In 2015, Rydes was a nominee for Cutest Newcomer at the annual Adult Video News Awards.

Rydes maintains a YouTube channel named Rydin’ With Alby that she says features, “Pizza, Booty & Photoshoots. Makeup Tutorials. cooking With Me. Major Money & Moves and many more…”

3. Rydes Says the First Thing She Looks for in a Man Is if He Has a Blunt in his Hand

Rydes has spoken about her love of marijuana in several social media posts. She also has a pot leaf tattooed on her body. In a February 2018 interview, Rydes was asked about the first thing she noticed about a man, she replied, “I definitely look to see if he has a blunt in his hand to see if I can hit… for real.” Rydes said her turn off was a man who does not smoke weed.

4. Rydes Has No Time for Women Who Hate on Her Instagram Photos

Rydes does not take kindly to women who hate on her Instagram page. In a July 2016 post, Rydes took aim at those who send her shade saying, “It takes some big ass balls to be as confident as I am lol and for some of y’all women that be hating if you were just as confident as me or even a little bit you’d be busy loving yourself and not leave a hate comment under my photos.. im just a woman that’s not doing anything wrong but loves to wear less then some of y’all..so don’t hate and let’s embrace each other and be friends.”

Rydes writes in her Instagram intro, “Anti-Negativity.”

5. Taylor Has Talked About Having Threesomes With Her Husband in the Past

In a 2018 interview on Hot97’s “Ebro in the Morning,” Taylor opened up about some of the more unconventional things she and her husband have done in their marriage. Taylor said, “People think it’s a thing like, “You’re doing it to keep your husband,” or “You’re doing it because you’re giving him what he wants.” Like what if it’s my idea?” Taylor sang on the song, “3Way:”

Threeway, I couldn’t wait to have with you

‘Cause I know it turn you on, so let’s do it, babe,

‘Cause two heads are better than one.

When asked about the song in a June 2018 interview with The Jasmine Brand, Taylor said, “Ok look. Listen. I ain’t finna sing about nothing that I ain’t been through. Ok. My album is what it is. But what’s crazy, something shocking, you know that 3 Way almost didn’t make the album? It’s crazy. I was like…I was like no!! This stays!!”

