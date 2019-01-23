Who Is Alex Kompothecras’ Dad, Gary?

Alex Kompothecras is the star of MTV’s Siesta Key, which returns for its second season on Tuesday, January 22. The show follows Kompothecras, a law student at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, and his friends as they navigate life post-undergrad in Siesta Key — a popular beach community located in Sarasota County, Florida.

When the show first started, Alex lived with his parents, Gary and Elizabeth. Now, judging by his Instagram account (and public property records), he appears to have his own place in the area.

It Was Gary’s Idea for the Show & He Funded the Pilot

Kompothecras and his pals were given the opportunity of a lifetime — their very own reality television show — thanks to Alex’s dad, Gary. Perhaps better known as the guy from 1-800-ASK-GARY, a medical and legal hotline and referral service, the senior Kompothecras funded the show’s pilot and has even served as its executive producer.

“My dad had some buddies come to town, and I took them out fishing. They thought our lifestyle was pretty unique. I kept hearing, ‘You need to do a show.’ Then my dad called a small production company to help do the pilot,” Alex told the Tampa Bay Times ahead of Season 1.

The Kompothecras Mansion Is 1 of the Most Expensive in Sarasota

Gary Kompothecras is a chiropractor and one of the wealthiest people living in Sarasota County. As a matter of fact, the Kompothecras compound is one of the most expensive homes in Siesta Key. According to Sarasota Magazine, the house is worth a whopping $12 million. The property sits on an impressive 83,000 square feet, according to Sarasota County property records.

Records indicate that Gary Kompothecras own several properties in the area.

He Was Arrested for DUI in February 2018

Gary Komothecras made headlines last year when he was arrested for DUI. He was driving a silver Porsche on the JD Young Bridge when he was pulled over just after 1:30 a.m.

“A deputy reported seeing the Porsche speeding by and estimated it was traveling about 100 mph. The deputy confirmed that speed using radar, according to arrest records. The deputy pulled the Porsche over. Kompothecras said he had some wine at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa and left after ‘having some type of issue with his wife,’ according to arrest records,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

He was taken to jail but released on $500 bail. Six months later, it was reported that the charge against Kompothecras was dropped.

“I applaud the state attorney’s office for doing the right thing. The state did not reach its decision to dismiss this case haphazardly. There were 10 depositions taken in the case and an incredible amount of discovery. This is the most unique DUI case I have ever seen in over 20 years of practicing criminal defense,” his attorney, Derek Byrd, said.