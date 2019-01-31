Was the Alien Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ Yet?

Has the Alien been revealed on The Masked Singer yet? Whether you have or have not been watching the new hit reality competition, you’ve surely heard about it by now. On the show, celebrities dress in disguises and take on specific characters. They remain in disguise, throughout the season, until they are individually voted off the show. The votes are cast by in-house audience members, who vote on the performances of each singer. This brings us to the Alien, who is one of the singers.

So far, the identity of the Alien has not yet been revealed, but some of the top guesses are that the Alien is actually LaToya Jackson. But, there’s no way to be 100% sure until the Alien is unmasked.

Reality TV producer Craig Plestis dished on The Masked Singer, talking about how the show maintains its high level of secrecy when it comes to the true identities of the performers. According to the New York Post, Plestis said, “The most difficult part from Day One has been keeping the secret of who’s underneath the mask. We spent a lot of time with contracts … bringing celebrities to the tapings and making sure no one talks about it, from their managers to whoever. One thing we want is for people to enjoy that moment when the mask comes off.”

Good Housekeeping reported some of the clues revealed about the Alien so far on the show. These clues are that the Alien comes from a famous family, she grew up in the public eye, she has “many sisters” and she used to “let others define” her.

In addition to people guessing LaToya Jackson as the true identity of the Alien, other guesses have included one of the Braxton sisters, a Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid. According to Gold Derby, Paula Abdul and Victoria Beckham are other theories that have been volunteered by fans.

Some of the singers who have been revealed on the show so far this season include Antonio Brown, Margaret Cho and Tommy Chong.

According to Deadline, The Masked Singer has already been renewed for a second season. Upon announcing the big news, Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company, released the following statement, “The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season. I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Fox network.