Is Alison Victoria Married to Donovan Eckhardt?

Alison Victoria is one of the biggest names in reality TV, with a starring role on HGTV’s latest series, Windy City Rehab.

On the show, she works alongside Donovan Eckhardt to turn dilapidated properties into refurbished homes that anyone would love to live in.

But what is their relationship? Are they married? Read on.

Donovan is Alison’s friend and lead contractor on Windy City Rehab. They may appear in many of each other’s Instagram photos, but they’re just good buddies.

In fact, Alison is married to a man named Luke Harding. The two have been together since 2003; Harding owns an insurance company.

According to Frost Snow, the pair met in 2011 and started dating. Two years later, they tied the knot. They even share a daughter, whose name has been kept under wraps.

In a recent interview with HGTV, Alison shared, “Flipping houses in my hometown of Chicago is my dream… And it’s my dream because the architecture is there, and it has been there for more than a hundred years. To be able to go in and save some of that history — that’s the goal.”

And what do we know about Donovan?

According to his LinkedIn, he graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign in 2004. Afterward, he went on to work at BE Custom Millwork. Today, Donovan is the Company Owner at Greymark Development Group, LLC.

And Alison? The reality star is a Chicago native and moved to Las Vegas in 1999 to attend the University of Las Vegas, Nevada. It was in Nevada that she began her professional career as a designer.

After gaining a few years of experience in the workforce, Alison founded her own consulting firm, Alison Victoria Interiors. Within no time, she was hired by Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas a creative director.

Alison went on to be the first female host of the Crasher series on DIY Network. These days, she splits her time between the two cities.

What is her goal on Windy City Rehab? Alison shares, “Ultimately, all that my goal is and all my goal has ever been is to be able to really do what I want and do what I love and make a difference in the city because these homes that are going up by other developers — I’m not saying all of them — but some developers are putting up homes just to make money.”

She added, “There’s no architectural appeal to it, and so I can see why neighbors would be scared of developers, of course, but what we’re doing is delivering a different product, and what we’re doing is being true to the neighborhood and bringing the history back. So until they actually grasp that, all they think is that we’re in there, we’re trying to turn it, make a buck and get out. But my business partner and I, we care so much about everyone in the neighborhood, everyone on that block. We want to make sure our job sites are clean. We want to make sure that we are not hurting the neighborhood, but people don’t like change.”

Be sure to tune into Windy City Rehab Tuesdays on HGTV at 9pm ET/PT.